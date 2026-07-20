Camera anxiety is changing how young adults party

Clubbing used to mean losing yourself on a dance floor without a second thought. Now, according to a BBC report, a growing number of young people say they can’t fully relax on a night out because they’re constantly scanning the room for cameras.

Smart glasses have made the problem harder to spot

Multiple students told the BBC they stay “hyper aware” in clubs, dodging promoters filming content and worrying that an embarrassing moment could end up online within hours. And phones aren’t the only thing to watch for anymore. Meta’s smart glasses, which look nearly identical to ordinary eyewear, have made it even harder to know when someone is being recorded.

One student told the BBC it’s unsettling how easily someone can be filmed and posted online without ever knowing a camera was pointed at them, since Meta’s glasses are hard to distinguish from a regular pair at a glance. That’s a concern smart glasses makers competing with Meta are reportedly trying to design around, using more visible lighting elements to signal when the camera is active rather than a subtle indicator light.

A generational shift in how people party

Cardiff University neuroscientist Dean Burnett told the BBC that today’s young adults have grown up assuming their actions could surface online, and that shapes their behavior in ways older generations never had to consider. One student said stories from her older siblings about Facebook photo dumps felt more like low-stakes memory-keeping than what’s common today. Another student pointed to those same blurry old photos as proof people were simply present rather than performing for an audience, and said he senses a real nostalgia for that unfiltered feeling.

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The pressure of being watched is pushing some young people out of clubs entirely and toward pubs instead, where conversation, not content, is the main event. If you’ve ever hesitated before dancing because someone nearby had a phone out, you’re not alone.