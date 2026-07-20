Samsung unveils Galaxy credit card ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

For years, Samsung has worked to turn Galaxy into more than a smartphone brand. Today, the company’s ecosystem stretches across foldables, smartwatches, televisions, home appliances, smart home products and digital services. Now, it’s adding another piece to that puzzle, one that has little to do with hardware.

Samsung has officially introduced the Samsung Galaxy Card, its first branded credit card in the U.S. Designed in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank and operating on the Visa network, the card rewards users for everyday spending while offering significantly higher cashback on purchases made directly through Samsung.

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Launching a credit card ahead of Galaxy Unpacked may seem like an odd choice. But it also says a lot about where consumer technology companies are heading. Smartphones have become increasingly difficult to differentiate, and people are upgrading less frequently than they once did. That has pushed brands to look beyond hardware, finding new ways to keep customers engaged between product launches.

The biggest rewards are reserved for Samsung shoppers

The Galaxy Card is clearly designed with Samsung customers in mind. Cardholders receive 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung, making the biggest rewards available to buyers picking up a new Galaxy smartphone, tablet, television or other Samsung products. Someone purchasing a premium foldable worth around $1,500, for example, could earn roughly $75 back in cashback alone.

The benefits extend beyond Samsung’s own storefront, although the rewards are lower. Purchases made using Samsung Wallet earn 3 percent cashback, eligible streaming subscriptions such as Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify qualify for 2 percent, while all remaining purchases earn 1 percent cashback. Cardholders also receive a 20 percent discount on Samsung VIP Advantage, the company’s membership and extended warranty program.

Applications open on July 22, with Samsung also offering a $200 bonus cashback reward to customers who spend $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening their account. The card will be available in both virtual and premium metal physical versions.

Samsung’s ecosystem now extends beyond devices

Samsung isn’t trying to reinvent the credit card. Instead, it’s borrowing a strategy that has quietly become common across the technology industry. Apple has spent years using Apple Card to reward customers who buy into its ecosystem, while Amazon offers multiple co-branded cards that encourage shoppers to return to its marketplace. Financial products have become another way to build customer loyalty, sitting alongside subscription services, cloud storage and upgrade programs.

The Galaxy Card fits neatly into that strategy. Samsung says the card integrates directly with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to manage payments alongside compatible cards, IDs, digital keys and passes. The company has also built the experience around Samsung Knox, its security platform, to reassure users storing financial information on Galaxy devices.

For existing Galaxy users, the value proposition is fairly straightforward. If you’re already buying Samsung products every few years, earning cashback on those purchases is a welcome bonus. The card is unlikely to convince someone to switch ecosystems on its own, but that isn’t really its job.

Instead, Samsung is making a calculated bet that loyalty doesn’t just come from better hardware anymore. It comes from making every interaction with the Galaxy ecosystem, including how you pay for it, a little more rewarding.