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Did J-Hope of BTS just spoil Samsung’s biggest Galaxy Z Fold 8 surprise?

Did BTS' J-Hope just give us our best look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8?

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Evan Blass

Samsung has spent the past few days building anticipation for Galaxy Unpacked, but one of the company’s biggest pre-launch moments may not have come from an official teaser. Instead, it appears to have come from BTS.

During soundcheck ahead of BTS’ concert in Paris, J-Hope shared an Instagram Story that appears to show Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable. While the device isn’t identified by name, its wider cover display and revised proportions look remarkably similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 that has surfaced repeatedly through recent leaks and renders. Given Samsung’s close relationship with the BTS member, it’s difficult to dismiss the appearance as a coincidence.

The timing makes the post even more interesting

Just a day earlier, Samsung Mobile released a teaser featuring J-Hope with the caption, “Can’t give away too much, but j-hope is already hyped for what’s unfolding,” all but confirming that he’s once again part of the company’s Galaxy Unpacked campaign. The Instagram Story may not officially reveal the phone, but it certainly feels like Samsung is comfortable letting fans get an early glimpse.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 revealed by BTS' member J Hope
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 revealed by BTS’ member J Hope Instagram/J Hope

Samsung’s partnership with BTS stretches back several years, making J-Hope a familiar face for Galaxy fans. He’s previously fronted promotions for Samsung’s foldables, while SUGA has appeared in campaigns for the Galaxy Buds4 Pro lineup. The group’s global appeal has made BTS one of Samsung’s most recognizable brand ambassadors, particularly for flagship launches, so seeing J-Hope tied to another Fold announcement isn’t exactly surprising.

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If the phone in J-Hope’s Story is indeed the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it lines up with much of what we’ve been hearing over the past several months. Samsung is widely expected to move away from the tall, narrow cover display that has defined previous Fold models in favor of a shorter, wider design that should make the device feel far more natural to use when closed. The phone that he is holding does seem to resemble the leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold, and he seems to be holding the online exclusive Pistachio colour. 

Leaked reports have already revealed much about the Fold 8

Leaked renders have also suggested slimmer bezels, a thinner chassis, and refinements to the hinge that could help reduce the visibility of the display crease. According to the numerous leaks, the phone is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Samsung is also expected to double down on Galaxy AI features while refining multitasking on the larger inner display, continuing the company’s push to make the Fold as much a productivity device as it is a flagship smartphone.

The camera system, however, could be one area where Samsung takes a different approach. Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Unlike Samsung’s Ultra-branded flagships, the Fold 8 isn’t expected to include a dedicated telephoto lens. Instead, the company could rely on in-sensor cropping for 2x zoom, though image quality may begin to taper off at higher zoom levels. Rumors also point to two 10MP selfie cameras, one housed in the cover display’s punch-hole cutout and another on the inner display.

📸 INSTAGRAM

J-Hope story:
BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN PARIS SOUND CHECK DAY1😝🔥 pic.twitter.com/j0NTzITT0P

— BTS Updates & Translations 🌙 Back-Up (@dalbit_bangtan) July 17, 2026

Battery life could see a welcome boost as well. The Fold 8 is rumored to pack a 4,800mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh cell in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Combined with the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s expected efficiency gains, the larger battery could help Samsung’s next foldable deliver noticeably better endurance than its predecessor.

Of course, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed that the device in J-Hope’s Instagram Story is the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Until the company takes the stage at Galaxy Unpacked, this remains an educated guess based on the phone’s appearance and Samsung’s ongoing promotional campaign. Even so, if this was meant to generate conversation ahead of the event, it’s already doing exactly that.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 during Galaxy Unpacked alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8, a new lineup of Galaxy Watches, and the latest additions to Galaxy AI. If J-Hope’s backstage appearance is any indication, however, fans may have already gotten their first real look at Samsung’s next flagship foldable before the keynote even begins.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Fold 8: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s palm-friendly foldable phone

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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