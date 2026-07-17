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Last-minute Samsung leak spoils all of its next-gen foldable phones

Violet Shadow Ultra. Lavender Fold 8. Pink Flip 8. Samsung's entire foldable lineup is now fully in the wild.

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Evan Blass

Roughly five days before the Galaxy Unpacked event, renowned tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has leaked what appear to be the official promotional images of all the eighth-generation Galaxy Z foldables. 

For those catching up, Samsung is expected to unveil three foldables: the Fold 8 Ultra (successor to the Fold 7), the Fold 8 (with a new, wider, shorter design), and the Flip 8 (successor to the Flip 7). 

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What do the leaked promotional pictures reveal?

First, let’s talk about the Fold 8 Ultra, the most expensive and the most equipped foldable flagship of them all. The tipster has shared several pictures of the foldable in what is likely the Violet Shadow finish, corroborating all the renders and leaks about its tall body and narrow cover-screen design. 

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The rumors about the 50MP ultrawide camera seem to be true, as the leak aligns with them and provides a clear picture of the Fold 8 Ultra’s entire camera setup. Instead of the 4,400 mAh battery on the Fold 7, the Fold 8 Ultra could ship with a larger 5,000 mAh cell, rated to last for up to 27 hours of video playback. 

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Other pictures showcase the phone’s contextual suggestions capability (likely), the familiar 8K video recording we’ve seen on the Fold 7, the cover screen with some sort of glass protection on top, and the inner screen unfolded in all its glory. 

What does the leak say about the Fold 8?

Next up, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 8, or Samsung’s wider foldable, in its purported Lavender finish. The pictures show the phone in hand, offering a closer look at the new form factor. 

The leak also aligns with previous rumors of a dual 50MP camera array on the back (primary and ultrawide) and two 10MP sensors (main screen and cover screen). The tipster also shares a promotional image of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

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One of the pictures also mentions that the phone is rated for up to 26 hours of video playback. It is worth mentioning here that other leaks put the phone’s battery capacity at 4,800 mAh

Flip 8 to remain largely unchanged

Then we have the Galaxy Z Flip 8’s marketing material, showcasing the purported clamshell foldable in pink color. Although it doesn’t reveal anything new, we get a good look at the phone’s design and proportions.

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One of the pictures highlights the camera array, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie shooter, which is basically the same setup as the Flip 7. Even other elements, such as the edge-to-edge cover screen and the 4,300 mAh battery, could also remain unchanged. 

All the phones are expected to debut at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled for July 22, 2026. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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