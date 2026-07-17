The iPhone 18 Pro Max camera could open and close like a real lens for better portraits

Apple’s next flagship camera may learn how to open and close its eye. A diagnostic log reportedly connected to the iPhone 18 Pro Max contains calibration data for a variable-aperture main camera, according to Notebookcheck.

The internal document was found among files allegedly stolen from Apple supplier Tata Electronics and released by the World Leaks ransomware group. Apple has neither verified the material nor commented on the report. And of course, Apple has neither verified the material nor commented on the report.

The iPhone camera could finally adjust its aperture

The log identifies a Sony IMX905 as the phone’s new main camera sensor. Its 1.22-micrometer pixel size reportedly matches the previous generation, suggesting the physical aperture mechanism will carry much of the upgrade rather than a dramatic increase in sensor size.

Notebookcheck found calibration strings related to an aperture actuator, which would physically change the size of the lens opening. A wider aperture lets in more light and can produce a shallower depth of field, while narrowing it expands the area that appears sharp and provides greater control in bright conditions.

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Put it simply, your next iPhone will basically have greater flexibility across changing light. This adds another hardware-level tool beyond Apple’s computational photography. Variable aperture already appears on rival flagships like Huawei’s Pura 90s Pro series. So it’s not a smartphone industry breakthrough, just a first for Apple’s iPhones.

Most of the other cameras may stay familiar

The rest of the iPhone 18 Pro Max camera array reportedly carries over from the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The log lists the same Sony IMX973 telephoto, IMX972 ultrawide, IMX591 LiDAR receiver, and IMX914 selfie camera. Its telephoto system also retains 3-axis, gimbal-style optical stabilization.

Apple’s current iPhone 17 Pro lineup already uses three 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a 4x optical telephoto. In our tests, we found its long-range results to fall substantially behind the Pixel 10 Pro, especially for detail, shadows, and color accuracy at higher magnifications.

A new main-camera aperture appears to be Apple’s largest imaging change this year, but buyers may pay handsomely for it. Another report claims the iPhone 18 Pro Max could rise by around $200 as camera and memory production costs increase.