Messi or Ronaldo? Caviar made football’s greatest rivalry an expensive 24-karat choice

Caviar has moved football’s greatest debate onto another fiercely contested battlefield. The Android versus iPhone discussion is getting more heated by adding Ronaldo and Messi to the mix. The luxury-device company’s new Legends collection pairs Lionel Messi with a customized Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while Cristiano Ronaldo gets an iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both designs use handcrafted cloisonné enamel and 24-karat gold plating, with prices starting at $18,382 for Messi’s foldable and $15,974 for Ronaldo’s iPhone.

Messi gets the foldable, Ronaldo gets the iPhone

The Messi edition covers Samsung’s upcoming foldable in Argentina’s white and sky-blue colors. His enamel portrait occupies most of the rear panel, surrounded by gold-plated outlines, the number 10, and Argentine national symbols. Even the included Caviar key receives 24-karat gold plating.

Ronaldo’s version uses Portugal’s red and green, with the forward’s portrait, number 7, and national coat of arms sitting against sharp geometric lines. Its frame and key design elements also receive 24-karat gold plating. Buyers can choose an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max with storage ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

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Caviar will produce only 19 examples of each design. The company offers personalized engravings, altered design details, logos, and custom packaging, while each phone includes a one-year Caviar warranty. Expected shipping can take up to one week.

Wait… Messi is on an unreleased Samsung phone

There is one particularly unusual detail. Samsung has yet to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra that forms the foundation of Messi’s edition. Its next Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on July 22, leaving Caviar ready to accept orders before Samsung has formally introduced the underlying device.

That also makes the Messi model the pricier option. The $18,382 starting price exceeds Ronaldo’s entry-level iPhone by more than $2,400. Buying both would cost at least $34,356, before storage upgrades or personalized modifications enter the conversation.

Caviar has plenty of experience finding new ways to make expensive electronics dramatically less attainable. Its previous creations include an $18,200 gold-covered Huawei Mate XT, a $40,000 Vision Pro modification, and an iPhone case containing a genuine Tyrannosaurus rex tooth fragment.