Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Everything we know about Samsung’s next flagship foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is not the phone that reimagines what a foldable looks like. As that job falls to its sibling, the wider-screen Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Ultra could come as the direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the same tall, narrow design and the same book-style proportions, for the same audience.

If you’ve used a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in the past and think that the shape is perfect for you, the Fold 8 Ultra could be just the right phone for you. It has a redesigned inner display, a substantially larger battery, faster charging, and the new Flex Titanium technology designed to minimize the crease that has troubled Samsung’s foldables for years.

Price and release date

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026, in London. Based on Samsung’s launch history, the device could be available to purchase on or around August 5, 2026, giving customers a two-week window from announcement to availability to pre-order it.

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Due to the global memory crisis, Samsung could raise the handset’s starting price. European pricing is rumored to be €2,199 for the base model with 256GB of storage, per the WinFuture leak via SamMobile. Based on historical European-to-US conversion rates, the book-style foldable could cost between $2,099 and $2,199 for the base variant.

In other words, you should expect around a $100 to $200 price hike. Whether pre-orders will include the usual free storage upgrade offer depends on the upfront price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Rumored specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Cover display 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,520 x 1,080, 120Hz Inner display 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,504 x 2,256, 120Hz Thickness (unfolded) 4.1mm Weight 218g IP rating IP48 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy RAM 12GB (256GB/512GB) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Main camera 200MP, OIS, F1.7 Ultrawide camera 50MP, F1.9 Telephoto camera 10MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS Selfie cameras 10MP, F2.2 (inner and outer) Battery 5,000 mAh Wired charging 45W Wireless charging Supported (speed TBD) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C Colors Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow, Violet Shadow European starting price €2,199 US starting price TBD (est. $2,099+) Announcement July 22, 2026 Expected sale date August 5, 2026

Design

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Fold 8 Ultra could retain the same form factor as the Fold 7. The book-style foldable could continue to feature a tall-body, narrow cover screen design that Samsung has cherished for years.

At 4.1 mm thick when unfolded and 218g, it sheds about 0.1 mm of thickness compared to the Fold 7’s already slim 4.2 mm side profile (via WinFuture). IP48 water and dust resistance could carry over, leaving the gap between the Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold unchanged. Color options spotted in multiple leaks and renders include Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow, and Violet Shadow.

The bigger design story to focus on could be the inner display. Just a few days ahead of the launch event, Samsung has confirmed Flex Titanium technology. It combines a titanium alloy film with a titanium plate in the hinge area to improve overall durability and crease visibility, not just on the Fold 8 Ultra but likely on the wider Fold 8 as well.

According to a Tom’s Guide report, the foldable display on the Fold 8 series has been tested to survive 500,000 folds at room temperature. Furthermore, the company’s executives have described the crease as dramatically less visible than anything the company has shipped before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (leaks) Thickness (Unfolded) 4.2 mm 4.1 mm Weight 215g ~215g Form Factor & Proportions Tall, narrow body book-style design Identical Hinge & Display Technology Armor Flex Hinge Flex Titanium technology Screen Durability 500,000 folds 500,000 folds IP Dust & Water Resistance IP48 IP48 Color Options Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow, Violet Shadow

Display

The inner display on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is where the biggest spec upgrade over the Fold 7 could land. Samsung bumped the resolution from 2,184 x 1,968 pixels on the Fold 7 to 2,504 x 2,256 pixels, which could result in a noticeably sharper panel on the 8-inch inner screen (per the same WinFuture report linked above).

The 6.5-inch cover screen could stick to a 2,520 x 1,080-pixel resolution, similar to that on the Fold 7. Both should use a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel capable of a true variable refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz.

In fact, a recent report from Android Headlines claims that the inner screen could reach 3,600-nit peak brightness, up from 2,600 nits (shared between the Fold 7 and the S26 Ultra). While there were some speculations that the Fold 8 Ultra would borrow the Privacy Display from the S26 Ultra, renowned tipster Ice Universe refuted them in June 2026 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (leaks) Inner Screen Size 8.0 inches 8.0 inches Inner Screen Resolution 1968 x 2184 pixels 2256 x 2504 pixels Inner Screen Peak Brightness 2,600 nits 3,600 nits Cover Screen Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Cover Screen Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Panel Type (Both Displays) Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate (Both Displays) 1–120Hz (True Variable) 1–120Hz (True Variable) Privacy Display Support No No

Performance

Like the S26 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the ‘for Galaxy’ variant with slightly overclocked prime cores (4.74 GHz vs. 4.6 GHz). That should result in exceptional multitasking and gaming capability. Even otherwise, the phone should feel blazing fast for day-to-day tasks and remain responsive for longer.

A recent specifications leak suggests that the RAM configuration could be based on the storage. Samsung could pair 12GB of RAM with the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, and 16GB of RAM for the top-tier 1TB variant. Furthermore, the foldable is said to use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (UFS 5.0 seems reserved for the purported Galaxy S27 for now).

Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Software

The Fold 8 Ultra will ship with One UI 9 out of the box, which runs Android 17 under the hood. For foldables specifically, One UI 9 might bring refined taskbar behavior and improved app continuity when switching between cover and inner displays.

Samsung’s full Galaxy AI suite is onboard, including Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Generative Edit. On an 8-inch inner display, these tools have considerably more room to operate than on a conventional phone, particularly in split-screen mode.

Like all its other flagships, Samsung will most definitely provide seven years of operating system and security updates with the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy RAM Configuration 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Operating System Android 16 Android 17 Software Interface One UI 8 One UI 9 AI Support Suite Galaxy AI (with Gemini Live & updated Circle to Search) Full Galaxy AI Suite (Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Generative Edit) Software Support Lifecycle 7 Years of OS and Security updates 7 Years of OS and Security updates

Cameras

Beyond the form factor, it’s the cameras on the Fold 8 Ultra that set it apart from the Fold 8. Given that it’s believed to be the direct successor of the Fold 7, the Fold 8 Ultra could retain the triple rear-camera array.

While the 200MP (f/1.7) primary camera and the 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera could remain the same, the new Ultra could sport a 50MP (f/1.9) ultrawide camera, either similar to or identical to the one we’ve seen and used on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Both the outer and the inner displays get a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter for attending video calls or capturing quick selfies. Personally, that resolution in 2026 feels almost surreal to me, and not in a good way.

A couple of days ago, a Korean leaker claimed that the Fold 8 Ultra could get S26 Ultra-inspired camera features, including better low-light performance and video LUT support for the default Camera app. In addition, you could get native front-and-rear dual recording. All these upgrades, along with the telephoto camera, would make the Fold 8 Ultra a better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks) Rear Camera Array Triple setup Triple setup Main Camera 200MP (f/1.7), OIS, f/1.7 200MP, OIS, f/1.7 Telephoto Camera 10MP (f/2.4), 3x optical zoom, OIS 10MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS Ultrawide Camera 12MP (f/2.2) 50MP Selfie Cameras (Inner & Outer) 10MP, f/2.2 10MP Software & Video Features Standard software suite Enhanced low-light, video LUT support, and native front/rear dual recording

Battery life and charging

The 5,000 mAh battery could be one of the Fold 8 Ultra’s most meaningful upgrades over the Fold 7. For the uninitiated, the Fold 7 featured a 4,400 mAh cell.

Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5’s power efficiency, that 600 mAh increase should translate to genuine improvement in battery life. I’d say that the Fold 8 Ultra could provide around one to two additional hours of screen-on time than the Fold 7, but take that as speculation and not a verdict.

Wired charging is expected to remain at 45W, while wireless charging could go from 15W to either 20W or 25W. After the debut of magnetic wireless charging on the Pixel 10 series and the Moto Edge 70 Max, the Fold 8 Ultra could also get it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks) Battery Capacity 4,400 mAh 5,000 mAh Wired Charging Speed 45W 45W Wireless Charging Speed 15W 20W or 25W Magnetic Wireless Charging No No

Should you wait for the Fold 8 Ultra or buy something now?

At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256GB) is available at a discounted price of $1,499.99, down from the revised price of $1,999.99. With the Fold 8 Ultra expected to debut above $2,000, the price delta is quite real. So, if you’re clear that you don’t want to cross the $2,000 threshold for a smartphone and saving $500 is important to you, I’d recommend going with the Fold 7.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB) is available for $1,799, while the Motorola Razr Fold (512GB) costs $1,899 and includes a Moto Pen Ultra and Moto Watch, which makes it sound like a sweet deal. If you were considering these phones anyway and budget isn’t a barrier for youI’d’d suggest waiting until Samsung announces the Fold 8 Ultra.