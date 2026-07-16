 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Everything we know about Samsung’s next flagship foldable

Though it will feature improvements across the board, the memory crisis might not spare Samsung’s Fold 8 Ultra.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Speaker, White Board
ChatGPT

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is not the phone that reimagines what a foldable looks like. As that job falls to its sibling, the wider-screen Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Ultra could come as the direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the same tall, narrow design and the same book-style proportions, for the same audience. 

If you’ve used a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in the past and think that the shape is perfect for you, the Fold 8 Ultra could be just the right phone for you. It has a redesigned inner display, a substantially larger battery, faster charging, and the new Flex Titanium technology designed to minimize the crease that has troubled Samsung’s foldables for years. 

Foldable lock screen in Samsung One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Price and release date

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026, in London. Based on Samsung’s launch history, the device could be available to purchase on or around August 5, 2026, giving customers a two-week window from announcement to availability to pre-order it. 

Recommended Videos

Due to the global memory crisis, Samsung could raise the handset’s starting price. European pricing is rumored to be €2,199 for the base model with 256GB of storage, per the WinFuture leak via SamMobile. Based on historical European-to-US conversion rates, the book-style foldable could cost between $2,099 and $2,199 for the base variant. 

Samsung-galaxy-z-fold-7
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In other words, you should expect around a $100 to $200 price hike. Whether pre-orders will include the usual free storage upgrade offer depends on the upfront price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Rumored specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Cover display6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,520 x 1,080, 120Hz
Inner display8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,504 x 2,256, 120Hz
Thickness (unfolded)4.1mm
Weight218g
IP ratingIP48
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy
RAM12GB (256GB/512GB)
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Main camera200MP, OIS, F1.7
Ultrawide camera50MP, F1.9
Telephoto camera10MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS
Selfie cameras10MP, F2.2 (inner and outer)
Battery5,000 mAh
Wired charging45W
Wireless chargingSupported (speed TBD)
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C
ColorsCream, Graphite, Green Shadow, Violet Shadow
European starting price€2,199
US starting priceTBD (est. $2,099+)
AnnouncementJuly 22, 2026
Expected sale dateAugust 5, 2026

Design

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Fold 8 Ultra could retain the same form factor as the Fold 7. The book-style foldable could continue to feature a tall-body, narrow cover screen design that Samsung has cherished for years. 

Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Android Headlines

At 4.1 mm thick when unfolded and 218g, it sheds about 0.1 mm of thickness compared to the Fold 7’s already slim 4.2 mm side profile (via WinFuture). IP48 water and dust resistance could carry over, leaving the gap between the Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold unchanged. Color options spotted in multiple leaks and renders include Cream, Graphite, Green Shadow, and Violet Shadow.

The bigger design story to focus on could be the inner display. Just a few days ahead of the launch event, Samsung has confirmed Flex Titanium technology. It combines a titanium alloy film with a titanium plate in the hinge area to improve overall durability and crease visibility, not just on the Fold 8 Ultra but likely on the wider Fold 8 as well.

Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

According to a Tom’s Guide report, the foldable display on the Fold 8 series has been tested to survive 500,000 folds at room temperature. Furthermore, the company’s executives have described the crease as dramatically less visible than anything the company has shipped before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (leaks)
Thickness (Unfolded)4.2 mm4.1 mm
Weight215g~215g
Form Factor & ProportionsTall, narrow body book-style designIdentical
Hinge & Display TechnologyArmor Flex HingeFlex Titanium technology
Screen Durability500,000 folds500,000 folds
IP Dust & Water ResistanceIP48IP48
Color OptionsBlue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, MintCream, Graphite, Green Shadow, Violet Shadow

Display

The inner display on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is where the biggest spec upgrade over the Fold 7 could land. Samsung bumped the resolution from 2,184 x 1,968 pixels on the Fold 7 to 2,504 x 2,256 pixels, which could result in a noticeably sharper panel on the 8-inch inner screen (per the same WinFuture report linked above). 

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Authority

The 6.5-inch cover screen could stick to a 2,520 x 1,080-pixel resolution, similar to that on the Fold 7. Both should use a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel capable of a true variable refresh rate ranging from 1-120Hz. 

In fact, a recent report from Android Headlines claims that the inner screen could reach 3,600-nit peak brightness, up from 2,600 nits (shared between the Fold 7 and the S26 Ultra). While there were some speculations that the Fold 8 Ultra would borrow the Privacy Display from the S26 Ultra, renowned tipster Ice Universe refuted them in June 2026 as well. 

samsung galaxy z fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Gareth Beavis / Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (leaks)
Inner Screen Size8.0 inches8.0 inches
Inner Screen Resolution1968 x 2184 pixels 2256 x 2504 pixels
Inner Screen Peak Brightness2,600 nits3,600 nits
Cover Screen Size6.5 inches6.5 inches
Cover Screen Resolution1080 x 2520 pixels1080 x 2520 pixels
Panel Type (Both Displays)Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2XDynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
Refresh Rate (Both Displays)1–120Hz (True Variable)1–120Hz (True Variable)
Privacy Display SupportNoNo

Performance

Like the S26 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, the ‘for Galaxy’ variant with slightly overclocked prime cores (4.74 GHz vs. 4.6 GHz). That should result in exceptional multitasking and gaming capability. Even otherwise, the phone should feel blazing fast for day-to-day tasks and remain responsive for longer. 

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy spec wall.
Qualcomm

A recent specifications leak suggests that the RAM configuration could be based on the storage. Samsung could pair 12GB of RAM with the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, and 16GB of RAM for the top-tier 1TB variant. Furthermore, the foldable is said to use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage (UFS 5.0 seems reserved for the purported Galaxy S27 for now).

Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The new Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Chriss Hall / Digital Trends

Software

The Fold 8 Ultra will ship with One UI 9 out of the box, which runs Android 17 under the hood. For foldables specifically, One UI 9 might bring refined taskbar behavior and improved app continuity when switching between cover and inner displays.

Samsung’s full Galaxy AI suite is onboard, including Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Generative Edit. On an 8-inch inner display, these tools have considerably more room to operate than on a conventional phone, particularly in split-screen mode.

Green, Logo, Text
One UI 9

Like all its other flagships, Samsung will most definitely provide seven years of operating system and security updates with the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks)
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy
RAM Configuration12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X
Storage Options256GB / 512GB / 1TB256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Operating SystemAndroid 16Android 17
Software InterfaceOne UI 8One UI 9
AI Support SuiteGalaxy AI (with Gemini Live & updated Circle to Search)Full Galaxy AI Suite (Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Generative Edit)
Software Support Lifecycle7 Years of OS and Security updates7 Years of OS and Security updates

Cameras

Beyond the form factor, it’s the cameras on the Fold 8 Ultra that set it apart from the Fold 8. Given that it’s believed to be the direct successor of the Fold 7, the Fold 8 Ultra could retain the triple rear-camera array. 

While the 200MP (f/1.7) primary camera and the 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera could remain the same, the new Ultra could sport a 50MP (f/1.9) ultrawide camera, either similar to or identical to the one we’ve seen and used on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras close up
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Both the outer and the inner displays get a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter for attending video calls or capturing quick selfies. Personally, that resolution in 2026 feels almost surreal to me, and not in a good way. 

A couple of days ago, a Korean leaker claimed that the Fold 8 Ultra could get S26 Ultra-inspired camera features, including better low-light performance and video LUT support for the default Camera app. In addition, you could get native front-and-rear dual recording. All these upgrades, along with the telephoto camera, would make the Fold 8 Ultra a better choice for photography enthusiasts. 

Close up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras and volume keys
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks)
Rear Camera ArrayTriple setupTriple setup
Main Camera200MP (f/1.7), OIS, f/1.7200MP, OIS, f/1.7
Telephoto Camera10MP (f/2.4), 3x optical zoom, OIS10MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS
Ultrawide Camera12MP (f/2.2)50MP
Selfie Cameras (Inner & Outer)10MP, f/2.210MP
Software & Video FeaturesStandard software suiteEnhanced low-light, video LUT support, and native front/rear dual recording

Battery life and charging

The 5,000 mAh battery could be one of the Fold 8 Ultra’s most meaningful upgrades over the Fold 7. For the uninitiated, the Fold 7 featured a 4,400 mAh cell

Three official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5’s power efficiency, that 600 mAh increase should translate to genuine improvement in battery life. I’d say that the Fold 8 Ultra could provide around one to two additional hours of screen-on time than the Fold 7, but take that as speculation and not a verdict. 

Wired charging is expected to remain at 45W, while wireless charging could go from 15W to either 20W or 25W. After the debut of magnetic wireless charging on the Pixel 10 series and the Moto Edge 70 Max, the Fold 8 Ultra could also get it

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Leaks)
Battery Capacity4,400 mAh5,000 mAh
Wired Charging Speed45W45W
Wireless Charging Speed15W20W or 25W
Magnetic Wireless ChargingNoNo
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide renders
Android Headlines

Should you wait for the Fold 8 Ultra or buy something now?

At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256GB) is available at a discounted price of $1,499.99, down from the revised price of $1,999.99. With the Fold 8 Ultra expected to debut above $2,000, the price delta is quite real. So, if you’re clear that you don’t want to cross the $2,000 threshold for a smartphone and saving $500 is important to you, I’d recommend going with the Fold 7. 

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB) is available for $1,799, while the Motorola Razr Fold (512GB) costs $1,899 and includes a Moto Pen Ultra and Moto Watch, which makes it sound like a sweet deal. If you were considering these phones anyway and budget isn’t a barrier for youI’d’d suggest waiting until Samsung announces the Fold 8 Ultra. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Your OnePlus phone is switching to ColorOS, whether you like it or not
OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS is being phased out, and eligible devices will get the option to update to ColorOS 17 once it becomes available.
Person holding OnePlus 15.

OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS, the Android skin that helped define the brand for more than a decade, is being retired in favor of ColorOS. The confirmation came buried in the community forum post announcing its exit from North America and Europe.

ColorOS replaces OxygenOS worldwide

Read more
Personal Intelligence in Search now connects to Google Calendar
Google Search AI can now read your Calendar and add events automatically
Google Calendar

Google is taking another step toward making Search feel less like a search engine and more like a personal assistant. The company has announced that AI Mode's Personal Intelligence can now connect directly to Google Calendar, allowing it not only to reference your schedule but also to create calendar events on your behalf.

Until now, Personal Intelligence mainly pulled information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to provide more relevant responses. Calendar changes the equation because it becomes the first connected Google app that doesn't just provide context. It can actively act. The feature is rolling out now to users in the United States, with a wider international rollout planned later.

Read more
OnePlus’ North America and Europe chapter has officially come to an end
Existing owners will continue to receive software updates and warranty support, with the option to switch from OxygenOS to ColorOS down the line.
The rear of the OnePlus 15R, propped up on a wooden table.

After months of straight-up denying it, OnePlus just confirmed it’s tapping out of North America and Europe. In a community forum post, the company dressed up the news as a “proactive global strategy adjustment,” but for buyers in these markets, the outcome is straightforward. There will be one less brand to choose from the next time you go phone shopping.

Existing owners will get support, plus an optional software switch

Read more