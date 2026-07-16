OnePlus’ North America and Europe chapter has officially come to an end

After months of straight-up denying it, OnePlus just confirmed it’s tapping out of North America and Europe. In a community forum post, the company dressed up the news as a “proactive global strategy adjustment,” but for buyers in these markets, the outcome is straightforward. There will be one less brand to choose from the next time you go phone shopping.

Existing owners will get support, plus an optional software switch

If you already own a OnePlus phone, the fine print is more reassuring than the headline. OnePlus says existing models will keep getting scheduled software updates and security patches, and warranty and customer support will continue as before.

One big change on the horizon is that eligible devices will switch to Oppo’s ColorOS once ColorOS 17 officially rolls out. But OnePlus says the move is voluntary, meaning owners can stick with OxygenOS if they’d rather not make the switch.

Regional forums will shut down

OnePlus also confirmed that its regional community forums for the US and Europe will close for good on August 16, and years of bug reports, photography threads, and product discussions will disappear from public view. If you’ve posted anything on the forum worth keeping, OnePlus recommends saving it manually before the deadline.

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The company plans to launch a global Discord server to keep discussions going, but it has clarified that the server “is intended as a community gathering space and should not be considered as an official OnePlus support channel.” For customer support, users will have to visit service.oneplus.com.

India operations to continue as usual

OnePlus’ announcement wasn’t the same in every region, though. In India, the region’s VP put out a separate statement pushing back hard on shutdown speculation. However, the voluntary switch to ColorOS for eligible devices will still apply.

Read together, the two statements make OnePlus’s strategy pretty clear. The company isn’t winding down completely. It’s pulling back from markets where it’s struggling financially and doubling down where it’s performing well.