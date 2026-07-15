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Hate editing videos? This new AI app turns your camera roll into ready-to-post reels

Reelful uses AI to plan, script, and edit your reels, so you never have to touch an editing app.

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Reelful

Your camera roll is probably packed with vacation photos, birthday videos, and random clips that never make it to Instagram or TikTok. If video editing has kept you from posting more on social media, a new app wants to take that job off your plate entirely.

Reelful is an iOS app that uses AI to automatically turn your existing photos and videos into polished, ready-to-post reels for TikTok and Instagram.

How does Reelful turn your clips into polished social media videos?

You start by typing a prompt where you describe the story you want to tell, whether that is a travel recap, a product demo, or an event highlight. Next, you record a 30-second voice sample so the app can create a voice clone to narrate your video.

reelful-ios-ai-app-for-reels
Reelful

Then you simply select the photos and clips from your camera roll that you want included. Reelful takes over from there, planning the video, writing the script, adding your AI voiceover, and assembling the final cut complete with captions, music, and sound effects.

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The app can even animate still photos into short video clips, so a picture of someone holding a beer could turn into a brief moving clip of that same person taking a sip. Once your video is ready, you can keep refining it by chatting with the app to swap the music, tweak the script, or adjust other details.

reelful-ios-ai-app-for-reels
Reelful

What does Reelful cost?

Reelful offers one-time credit purchases or monthly subscriptions, depending on how often you create content. Credit bundles start at five videos for $15, 15 videos for $43, or 33 videos for $90.

Regular creators can choose the Creator plan at $25 a month for 10 videos or the Pro plan at $50 a month for 25 videos. Heavy users can opt for the Studio plan, which includes 60 videos a month for $100. The app is currently only available on iOS, with Android and web versions expected down the line.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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