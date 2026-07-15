South Korea wants to give every citizen free, unlimited access to its own AI chatbot

South Korea wants to give every citizen free access to an AI chatbot with no usage limits. That puts the technology closer to a public utility than another premium service demanding a monthly subscription.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the AI for Everyone project on July 13. Private companies will build the platform around locally developed models, while a separate AI agent will help people navigate government services. It’s a more practical job than generating emails or settling arguments nobody wanted to research themselves.

What will the free chatbot offer

The plan covers a general-purpose chatbot that anyone in South Korea can use without paying. A public-service agent will also identify relevant government programs and help users complete applications.

Two or three private operators will be chosen to develop the services. A beta is expected by the end of September, with an official launch planned before the end of 2026. The government will supply up to 512 Nvidia B200 GPUs, although the selected companies must also put up their own money.

Why must the AI stay local

At least half of each service must run on South Korean foundation models that meet the ministry’s standards. Developers using their own models must source more than 30% of the system from other domestic AI companies. Foreign alternatives can fill limited gaps, but the government won’t subsidize them.

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The rules keep more public funding inside South Korea’s technology industry while reducing its reliance on overseas platforms. A national service isn’t especially dependable if a foreign provider can suddenly tighten its limits or cut off access.

Can free AI remain free

Government support is scheduled to continue through the end of 2030. Its scale from 2027 onward will depend on annual evaluations and budget discussions, so the longer-term definition of free isn’t entirely settled. Applicants have until August 11 to submit proposals.

South Korea is moving beyond research grants and limited trials by funding AI access for an entire population. The harder question is whether its domestic models will be good enough to pull people away from established commercial platforms. The September beta should give everyone the first useful answer.