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Refusing Samsung Health AI training will not wipe your health history after all

A confusing Samsung Health AI warning is getting clearer language

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Health app on Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung Health recently began asking users to allow their health information to be used for AI training and modeling. The permission was described as optional, but the warning shown when users declined or withdrew consent created a very different impression.

It appeared to suggest that Samsung Cloud syncing would stop and health information stored in a user’s account would be permanently deleted. Considering Samsung Health can contain years of sleep, exercise, medication, and medical records, the reaction from users was entirely understandable.

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SamMobile contacted Samsung for an explanation, and the company has now issued a new in-app notice that draws an important distinction missing from the original language.

Samsung finally explains what gets deleted

Samsung says information gathered for AI development is collected and managed separately from the records required to provide Samsung Health services. When someone withdraws permission, only the information collected specifically for AI training will be removed. Health records already stored for regular Samsung Health features will remain in the account and continue to be available.

Official Samsung Health notice clarifying how health data used for AI training is used and deleted. pic.twitter.com/peD1cCIqs3

— SamMobile – Samsung news! (@SamMobiles) July 14, 2026

The original warning did not explain this division clearly. It placed references to AI consent, cloud syncing, and permanent deletion close enough together that users could reasonably assume their entire health history was at risk.

Samsung has acknowledged the problem and says it is revising the notice to make the policy easier to understand. Fixing the wording is the right decision, especially when the request covers deeply personal information such as sleep patterns, medication records, menstrual cycle data, and health measurements.

Opting out should not disable cloud syncing

SamMobile also withdrew consent to see what would happen inside the app. Samsung Health continued syncing afterward, and the Samsung Cloud sync setting remained active. Based on Samsung’s clarification and SamMobile’s testing, refusing AI training should not stop users from syncing or accessing the health information needed for the service.

Samsung deserves credit for responding instead of leaving the warning unexplained. Still, users should never have needed an external publication to establish what would happen to their records. Consent involving sensitive health data needs to be precise from the beginning, particularly when deletion is mentioned.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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