Samsung’s next flip phone may ask for more money and offer almost nothing new

Samsung may be preparing to charge buyers considerably more for a foldable phone they have effectively seen before. Reliable tipster Roland Quandt claims the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be almost identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with a new processor serving as its only major hardware upgrade.

Meanwhile, a separate South Korean pricing report puts the upcoming phone at 1,683,000 won, an increase of 198.000 won, or roughly $130, over its predecessor’s original Korean price. Although Samsung has confirmed neither of these claims.

A familiar package with slightly better performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to use Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor, while some markets could receive Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 instead. Earlier reports suggested Samsung was considering a regional chip split because Qualcomm’s processor may cost the company less than its own Exynos silicon.

Everything surrounding that chip may remain largely unchanged. The leak points to another 6.9-inch, 120Hz folding display and a 4.1-inch cover screen. Its cameras could once again consist of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie camera. Samsung already used that camera arrangement on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with the main and ultrawide hardware carrying over from the Flip 6.

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Battery capacity is expected to remain at 4,300mAh, while previous leaks indicate Samsung will retain 25W wired charging. If these rumors are true, it paints a disappointing picture of the next-gen flip phone. Though I’m not surprised, considering all the eyes are on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra/Wide.

A slimmer body may be the consolation prize

There’s a chance the brand might be looking to refine the experience rather than making any major changes. Another leak claims a redesigned hinge will reduce the phone’s weight from 188 grams to 180 grams, trim its unfolded thickness to 6.1mm, and make the display crease less prominent. Those improvements could make the Flip 8 more comfortable and polished, even if they do little to address its battery, camera, and charging compromises.

I’d rather have the bigger battery with fast charging, and camera hardware that actually matches this price range. So for owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, the latest model might not be worth the upgrade. It also leaves Samsung vulnerable to its own discounts. Once the Flip 8 arrives, reduced prices on the Flip 7 could make last year’s model the more attractive purchase. Keep in mind that this is still just an unconfirmed report and Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy devices during Unpacked 2026 on July 22.