Your child can now get a free Spotify account with parental controls

Parents no longer need to pay for a premium plan to give their kids a safe Spotify account. The company announced it is expanding free managed accounts to every subscription tier, starting immediately in the US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Combined with earlier rollouts, managed accounts are now live in 16 countries total. Spotify says more countries are coming soon.

What can kids do with a managed account?

Managed accounts give young listeners a focused, music only experience where they can build their own playlists and get tailored song recommendations, including through features like daylist and Made for You mixes. They also get their own personalized Wrapped summary at year end, celebrating their unique listening habits. That means parents finally get their own accurate Wrapped back too, since their kids’ listening will no longer skew their results.

How do parents keep control, and how do you set one up?

Parents can filter explicit content and manage playback for specific artists or songs. Video content and Canvas visuals stay off by default, and kids cannot make purchases or access messaging features. These accounts are automatically private and unsearchable, too.

Setting one up is simple. Open Spotify on your phone, tap your profile icon, then select Add account followed by Create a managed account. From there, you can pick a display name and set content preferences for your child.

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With this update, Spotify has removed the cost barrier that once kept this option locked behind a paid plan. Now families everywhere can give their kids a music space of their own for free.