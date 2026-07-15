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Xiaomi beats Samsung to become the first non-Pixel phone with stable Android 17

The stable Android 17 rollout begins with Xiaomi's latest flagship, putting it ahead of Samsung and other rivals.

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Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Xiaomi / Digital Trends

Android 17 rolled out to Pixel phones last month, and if you were hoping your non-Pixel Android phone would catch up anytime soon, you might have to wait. Samsung is still running the One UI 9 in Public beta, and most other manufacturers haven’t even announced when their skins will get the Android 17 treatment. 

So it’s a genuine surprise that Xiaomi, of all companies, just jumped the queue. Xiaomi has started rolling out HyperOS 3 updates based on stable Android 17, and it’s currently limited to the Xiaomi 17 series.

Which Xiaomi phones are getting the update first?

Only the regular Xiaomi 17 and the camera-focused Xiaomi 17 Ultra are getting the update. If you own the Pro or Pro Max variant, you’re out of luck for now. As per Android Authority, the update carries build numbers starting with 3.0.332, and it’s a hefty download too, around 10GB if you have the Ultra and 8GB for the standard 17. 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Android 17 update
Android Authority

Xiaomi’s last-gen Xiaomi 15T Pro is also getting a taste of Android 17 through the Mi Pilot testing program, though only a limited number of testers will get access. The rollout is currently restricted to Europe-specific and global variants of these phones.

Does this update actually bring anything new?

The changelog barely mentions Android 17 at all. Instead, it talks up the June 2026 security patch along with the usual stability fixes and bug squashing. You’ll only know you’re actually on Android 17 once you check the About Phone page after installing.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Shikhar Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Since HyperOS handles most of its features independently of the underlying Android version, don’t expect to see Android 17 additions like app bubbles, screen recording reactions, or separate volume sliders for Gemini

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So while Xiaomi gets to claim bragging rights as the first non-Pixel phone maker to ship stable Android 17, this update feels more like a routine security patch wearing a fancy new badge.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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