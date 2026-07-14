 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Samsung wants its upcoming Galaxy Watch to be your AI health companion

Ahead of its July 22 Unpacked event, Samsung has teased AI-driven health tracking and upgraded internals for its upcoming smartwatches.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra showing the Ultra Analogue watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event won’t be all about new foldables. The company has also started teasing its next-gen smartwatches, and its pitch leans heavily on AI. In a newsroom post published ahead of the event, Samsung promises “a whole new level of effortless wellness,” describing the upcoming watches as an “AI-powered health companion.”

From tracking to interpreting

Samsung says the new Galaxy Watch will shift from passive tracking to proactive guidance, using AI to interpret sleep apnea, energy, and stress data instead of just logging it on a graph. The company also teased “all-new internal components” and improved battery life, though it didn’t name a chip or share a battery capacity figure.

Coming Soon: A New AI-Powered Health Companion on Your Wristhttps://t.co/ldISwVqgD4

— Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) July 13, 2026

Samsung’s watches run Wear OS, so there’s a real chance the “AI-powered health companion” refers to a rebrand of Google’s own Health Coach feature, which launched in May.

The hardware behind the pitch

Samsung did not confirm hardware details, but recent leaks have revealed some information about the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The watches will reportedly ditch Samsung’s own Exynos chip in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite, a five-core processor built on a 3nm process that features a dedicated NPU for on-device AI.

Recommended Videos

Qualcomm has said the chip can deliver up to 30 percent longer battery life compared to its predecessor, which aligns with Samsung’s teased battery upgrade. Leaked battery figures back that up too, suggesting the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 could pack a bigger 445mAh battery, while the Watch Ultra 2 could include an 800mAh cell.

These upgrades are unlikely to come cheap, with WinFuture reporting that Samsung could raise prices across the Galaxy Watch lineup by 30 to 50 euros, with the 40mm Watch 9 starting around 409 euros and the Watch Ultra 2 reaching 749 euros. Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Watch models alongside the Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 later this month, so you won’t have to wait long for all the details.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Don’t expect smartwatches and fitness bands with replaceable batteries anytime soon
Turns out even the EU thinks your smartwatch is too small for a battery swap.
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part

The EU has a habit of pushing tech companies to adopt meaningful changes in their product. It's the reason your iPhone finally has a USB-C port, and it's also why companies now have to offer spare parts and repair support for electronics for several years after launch. So naturally, many of us assumed wearables were next in line for mandatory swappable batteries. Turns out, the EU just went the other way.

So what did the EU announce?

Read more
You can paint this wearable on your skin like a tattoo to monitor your heart and brain activity
This tattoo makes you look cooler - and it could save your life too
Painted electrodes on skin

Wearable health trackers have become smaller, smarter and more capable over the years, but they've also remained surprisingly… boring. Whether it's a smartwatch, a chest strap or a sticky ECG patch, most health sensors still rely on bulky hardware that can peel off, irritate the skin or become less accurate once you start sweating. Additionally, there is a shift of technology from plastic wearables/trackers to clothes, which seemingly do the same thing as well. But that is not the story today.

Researchers at Penn State think they've found a far more elegant solution. Instead of sticking another sensor onto your skin, why not simply paint one?

Read more
Pebble is finally catching up on Time 2 orders, and I appreciate the transparency
Here's exactly when your Pebble Time 2 ships, plus what Pebble is doing for the small percentage of watches arriving with hardware problems.
Electronics, Digital Watch, Wristwatch

If you've been refreshing your order tracking page for months, Pebble just gave you an actual date to mark on your calendar. The company's July mega-update reveals exactly when the remaining Pebble Time 2 pre-orders will finally ship.

Beyond shipping updates, the July report also offers a clear look at how the company is handling its return to the smartwatch market. 

Read more