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Pebble is finally catching up on Time 2 orders, and I appreciate the transparency

Here's exactly when your Pebble Time 2 ships, plus what Pebble is doing for the small percentage of watches arriving with hardware problems.

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Electronics, Digital Watch, Wristwatch
Pebble

If you’ve been refreshing your order tracking page for months, Pebble just gave you an actual date to mark on your calendar. The company’s July mega-update reveals exactly when the remaining Pebble Time 2 pre-orders will finally ship.

Beyond shipping updates, the July report also offers a clear look at how the company is handling its return to the smartwatch market

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware
Pebble

So when will your Pebble Time 2 actually arrive?

As mentioned in the report, Pebble has built more than 23,000 Time 2 units since mass production began in late March. Further, the company has already fulfilled over 80% of pre-orders. If you’re still waiting, here’s when your unit could ship. 

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Grey and Blue models ship July 28, while Black and Red follow on July 31, 2026. 

That includes Batch 6 orders as well. Once this batch clears, Pebble will briefly be in stock with zero wait. So, if you’ve been hesitating, you know when to order before it slips back into pre-order mode.

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Pebble

What happens if your watch arrives with a problem?

Pebble isn’t hiding from the rough edges either, and that’s something that I genuinely appreciate. The company has already tracked 330 hardware replacements out of over 19,000 watches shipped. These include issues such as short battery life, touch panel glitches, cracked front glass, and buttons popping loose from an internal clip. 

Every reported hardware issue receives a free replacement, shipped worldwide regardless of warranty status. Software fixes for step tracking accuracy, accelerometer dropouts, and touchscreen misregistration are also in progress. However, Pebble hasn’t committed to a firm timeline for them.

Round 2, Pebble’s circular smartwatch, is expected to enter full mass production in late July, and all pre-orders will ship by the end of September.

I’d say that Pebble’s willingness to publish exact defect counts and replace units regardless of warranty status is unusual for a company this size and stands out from larger smartwatch makers, who rarely disclose failure rates publicly. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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