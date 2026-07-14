Pixel Watch 5 leak bares it all, and it seems Google is playing it safe again

Google’s next smartwatch may have just lost what little mystery it had left. High-resolution Pixel Watch 5 renders shared by longtime device leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, show both case sizes and what’s claimed to be the complete color lineup ahead of Google’s expected August 12 launch event. The images were published in partnership with TheTideChart.com.

Assuming the renders are accurate, Google isn’t straying far from its established formula. The domed display and proprietary band system both appear to be returning for another generation.

So… Today, I have a set of high-resolution press renders showing for the very first time the #Google #PixelWatch5 in its two size and 4 color options to share with you!😏



This time, on behalf of new Partner https://t.co/uc0JO29lgC 👉🏻 https://t.co/7xRaus1Svj pic.twitter.com/jd3XTtlix2 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 14, 2026

How much has the design changed

Judging by the images, almost nothing. Google’s pebble-like silhouette remains intact, and even the side-mounted charging contacts look unchanged.

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The familiar lug system means existing bands could carry over. Meanwhile, the connector layout suggests Pixel Watch 4 chargers might remain compatible. Google hasn’t confirmed either detail, so don’t start clearing space in the cable drawer just yet.

The renders show 41mm and 45mm cases in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, and Pyrite. Warm Gold appears with the smaller case and a coral band, but there’s no 45mm version pictured. That doesn’t rule one out when the watch reaches stores.

Playing it safe isn’t necessarily a bad decision when the current design remains distinctive. Still, anyone hoping the fifth Pixel Watch would finally move beyond the glossy pebble is probably getting another year of small refinements.

What could change under the shell

The more meaningful upgrades could be hiding inside. FCC filings tied to four suspected Pixel Watch 5 models reportedly indicate Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The filings also point to Wi-Fi 6 and ultra-wideband support, while cellular models could retain satellite SOS connectivity.

Larger batteries and a new wearable-focused Tensor chip have also been rumored, although neither claim has been independently verified. So far, this still looks like an evolutionary update instead of a major hardware rethink.

How much could it cost

The conservative design may come with a higher price. Retail rumors put the 41mm Wi-Fi model at $399, which would be $50 more than the Pixel Watch 4. The largest LTE configuration could reportedly reach $529.

Google is expected to reveal the watch on August 12. Preorders could begin the following day, with wider availability rumored for August 20. Until Google takes the stage, the design looks convincing, but the specifications, prices, and release timing remain leaks.