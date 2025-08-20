 Skip to main content
The new chip in the Pixel Watch 4 is a huge deal for all wearables

Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and W5+ Gen 2 chips will make wearables smaller and more accurate

By
A hand pulling the stretchable strap on the Pixel Watch 4
Google

What’s happened? Google has announced the Pixel Watch 4 during the Pixel 10 launch, packed with new features, many of which are made possible by the new Qualcomm chip at its heart. But this new chip isn’t just making the Pixel Watch better, Qualcomm claims it’s a huge deal for all wearables.

  • Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and W5+ Gen 2 chipsets, developed specifically for wearable devices.
  • The chips are the first in the world to offer NB-NTN Satellite support
  • They also boast 50% improved GPS positioning accuracy, and lower power consumption.
  • Qualcomm also claims the chips will allow wearable manufacturers to reduce device size by 20%.
  • The Pixel Watch 4 is the first wearable to feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, with device more announcements coming soon.

This is important because: This signals are major move forward for wearables, with improved location accuracy and emergency contact making lives easier.

  • The machine learning enhancements around positioning means wearables with the W5 or W5+ chip will be able to better track you in densely populated cities and deep canyons – locations where GPS positioning has struggled.
  • Qualcomm has optimized its RF front end, allowing for smaller devices, lower power consumption, and better connectivity.
  • With NB-NTN support, you’ll be able to send and receive emergency messages on your smartwatch via satellite when you find yourself outside cellular coverage – no smartphone required.
Why should I care? If you’re someone who’s regularly adventuring in remote locations, or tends to leave their phone at home when they head out for a workout, the advancements made here are going to have a positive impact on your life.

  • Runners will benefit from better accuracy when it comes to their wearable tracking the exact distance they’ve run, even in busy cities.
  • And those who enjoy off-grid exploring, wearables with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip will allow you to contact emergency services if you get into trouble, without needing your phone.

Okay, what’s next? If you want to be one of the first people to experience a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 powered wearable, pre-orders for the Pixel Watch 4 are now open.

  • The Pixel Watch 4 price starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi only, 41mm model, while the larger 45mm model starts at $399. You’ll pay an extra $100 if you want LTE connectivity.
  • You will have to wait a while to receive the watch though, as the Pixel Watch 4 release is set for October 9.
  • Looking into the future and at 2027, Qualcomm believes it will be able to bring voice and video communication via the satellite system (NR-NTN), allowing you to send more than just a text message via the emergency service.
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google makes it harder to accidentally call 911 with your Pixel Watch
Weather on Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel's Emergency SOS feature is undoubtedly helpful for keeping you safe, but it can lead to unwanted situations if accidentally triggered — like sending all twelve emergency contacts a rather risque video of yourself. An update to the Emergency SOS on Pixel Watches will help minimize any unfortunate incidents like that, at least in theory.

Google first announced the update at the end of January, but it's rolling out to users now. If you press down on the watch crown five times, instead of initiating a call to 911, it will prompt you to hold your screen for three seconds before making the call.

Read more
Qualcomm’s new chip looks like a big upgrade for mid-range phones
The back of the Realme 14 Pro Plus.

Prior to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25, a lot of speculation focused on whether it would run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3. Now Qualcomm has revealed another chip that could bring a major upgrade to mid-range phones: the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. This chip could bring upgraded performance, AI, and connectivity to more budget-friendly devices.

Let's start with its performance. The Qualcomm Kryo CPU brings a 10% improvement in general performance, while the Adreno GPU bumps graphical performance by 30%. Those might not seem like huge gains, but even a small amount of performance increase can yield dividends down the line.

Read more
I tracked my sleep with a smart display, ring, and watch. This is my favorite
The Oura Ring app on an iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing the Sleep screen.

Since I had a heart attack four years ago, I’ve been on a journey to understand my health. A crucial part of my recovery and focus has been my sleep, and it'smade even more important by the fact that my heart attack took place in the middle of the night while I was fast asleep. Thankfully, I woke up, but our sleep can tell us a lot about our underlying health.

Virtually every wearable now offers some form of sleep tracking, but like most things in technology, not all devices are created equal. Beyond just data, there’s also the question of which is most comfortable to track your sleep, which device gives you the most reliable data, and ultimately, how you can ensure you track your sleep wherever you are.

Read more