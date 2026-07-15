Falling in love with a chatbot is now off limits for kids in China

Ever since AI chatbots arrived on the scene, there has been one aspect that has worried lawmakers and experts a lot: humans forming emotional connections with chatbots. There have been plenty of cases where over-reliance on these AI companions or partners has resulted in medical emergencies, lost lives, and triggered multiple lawsuits against the likes of OpenAI and Meta.

China cracks down on AI companion apps

The problem is not limited to the US, as AI has been used in various capacities to satisfy human emotional demands across the world. China, in particular, has been one hotspot where virtual AI partners have been pretty popular. Now the country has put in place a regulation that bans all virtual relationships between AI chatbots and minors entailing emotional bonding and relationships.

Chinese tech companies are shutting down their custom persona features for AI chatbots, leaving users who bonded with their companions devastated. Read more: https://t.co/MZiuhshHwm



📷️: Lam Yik/Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/IZgs6cDRF5 — Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2026

“Beyond the bans on emotional reliance and minors, the new rules require companion chatbots to undergo regulatory evaluation before being offered to the public, and give the government a freer hand to shut down any deemed unsafe,” says a report by The Wall Street Journal. The move is not surprising. Numerous experts have voiced concern in China that if AI is left unchecked, it could affect employment, education, and even fertility.

A record low birthrate raises the stakes

The latter is a real issue for China. In 2025, the country’s population shrank for the fourth time in a row, with birth rates falling to a record low in a country that was once the most populous nation in the world. The latest regulation in China targets human-like AI characters that can establish deep emotional relationships, especially with minors.

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The situation in China is pretty serious. According to local studies, over 70% of users in China have exhibited a serious dependency on AI tools to some extent, and a staggering 23% have reportedly formed a regular reliance on AI tools. The situation is so bad that anthropomorphized AI characters have progressed to the stage of even bearing children for their human companions. Another popular trend in China is resurrecting dead family members using AI to keep company.