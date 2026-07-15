Galaxy Z Fold 8: Everything we know about Samsung’s wider and shorter foldable

For most of its existence, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold has solved one problem while creating another. The book-style foldable has let buyers carry a tablet-sized screen in their pocket without actually carrying a tablet. But, through no fault of its own, that came at the cost of a cover screen so tall and narrow that using it one-handed felt unnatural and uncomfortable.

Further, viewing content on the inner screen came with giant black bars at the top and the bottom. Samsung is addressing that with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which could feature an entirely new form factor. Think shorter, wider, passport-shaped, and a cover screen you can actually type on without contorting your fingers.

For the first time, Samsung is building a foldable that is as comfortable to use closed as it is open. What’s even more interesting is that the device is arriving just as Apple prepares the iPhone Ultra to make exactly the same argument.

Price and release date

Recent rumors place the Fold 8’s price tag at $1,899 for the baseline variant with 256GB of storage. Higher storage tiers could cost even more. At this price, the phone will compete directly with the current-generation foldables from other brands like Motorola, Google, and even Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

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Regarding the release date, the wider Fold 8 could go official on July 22, 2026, and might be available for purchase around August 7, i.e., roughly two weeks after the announcement. You should be able to find the device at all major retailers and carriers in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Rumored specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cover display 5.5-inch OLED, 1,972 x 1,248, 120Hz Inner display 7.6-inch OLED, 2,448 x 1,848, 120Hz Dimensions (folded) 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm Dimensions (unfolded) 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.5mm Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide Selfie cameras 10MP (inner and outer) Battery 4,800 mAh Wired charging 45W Wireless charging Qi2 (expected 15W) Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender (retail); Pistachio (Samsung.com) Starting price ~$1,899 (US, estimated) Announcement date July 22, 2026

Design

Everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s design is a departure from what Samsung has released so far, particularly in the book-style foldable space. Previous Fold phones were tall and thin, shaped more like a candy bar or a broad TV remote, but not a book. The Fold 8 could most likely fix that for good.

Leaked renders from multiple sources show a device that is visibly shorter and wider than the Fold 7, or even the purported Fold 8 Ultra. Its dimensions are approximately 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7 mm when folded and 161.4 x 123.9 x 4.5 mm when opened flat (without the camera), making it only slightly thicker than the Fold 7 (via WinFuture).

Rumored to weigh around 200 grams, the device could feel even lighter in the hand thanks to its wider footprint and slimmer profile. Leaked renders suggest it will be available in four colors: Cream, Graphite, and Lavender, with a Pistachio shade reserved exclusively for Samsung’s website.

Most recently, Samsung confirmed its Flex Titanium technology, which integrates two titanium-based components, a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, to further improve the hinge’s durability and, more importantly, visibility.

Finally, the phone could use the latest Gorilla Glass on the front and back, along with an aluminum frame and an IP48 dust- and water-resistance rating (unless Samsung decides to improve it this year).

Display

Like other book-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature two AMOLED panels. On the outside, you might get a 5.5-inch cover display for handling the conventional smartphone tasks: calls, messaging, and quick navigation.

According to the same report that leaks the phone’s dimensions, the cover screen might carry a 1,972 x 1,248 pixels resolution.

Open the hinge to reveal a 7.6-inch inner display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848 pixels. The overall pixel density should be well suited for reading, special media usage, and app multitasking. However, the main highlight of the inner screen will be the aspect ratio, which will make the device more comfortable for landscape usage.

Both the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels are expected to support LTPO technology for variable refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Performance

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “For Galaxy” chipset. For those catching up, the over-clocked chipset variant already debuted with the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year.

And if you’ve already used a Galaxy S26 handset or gone through the reviews, you know it’s one of the best smartphone processors on the market right now. Even so, the foldable form factor and the thin profile might limit the chipset’s performance, likely to maintain an optimal operational temperature.

RAM could be capped at 12GB across all storage tiers: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Given how capable the Snapdragon chip is, it should do absolutely fine with 12GB of RAM on the device. Multitasking on the inner screen, installing and running heavy apps, or even pushing games to their highest settings shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Software

Out of the box, the Fold 8 will most likely ship with One UI 9, Samsung’s latest Android 17-based user interface. In fact, it will be with the device (and others arriving on July 22) that Samsung unveils the stable version of One UI 9 for all compatible devices.

Unlike conventional Galaxy phone users, who’ll get a fully customizable Quick Settings menu, network restriction controls, and a couple of other additions, Fold 8 users will get a couple of rumored additions, such as Mirror View camera mode, dual-camera split recording, floating pill menus, and power multitasking features (via Sammy Fans).

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite should come standard, including Live Translate, Note Assist, Chat Assist, and Browsing Assist. These features will also benefit from the Fold 8’s larger canvas when used on the inner display. What will likely stay intact is Samsung’s software commitment: seven years of major operating system and security patches.

Cameras

While Samsung might maintain chipset parity between the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra, the cameras might differ. The Fold 8 is expected to arrive with two 50MP sensors on the back: one for the primary and another for the ultrawide camera. By default, the phone can capture pictures at 24MP, but you can manually increase the resolution.

However, unlike the Ultra(s) out there, it won’t get a third telephoto camera, something worth knowing before you actually buy the phone. An in-sensor crop to 2x could still be fine, but anything beyond that and the sharpness could start falling apart. Anyway, the device could ship with two selfie cameras, both in a punch-hole and each with 10MP resolution.

Battery life and charging

Battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected at 4,800 mAh, a meaningful step up from the 4,400 mAh cell in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Given its larger battery and a more efficient chipset under the hood, the Fold 8 might outlast the Fold 7 in endurance tests.

The charging speed could also reach 45W, matching the Ultra and significantly faster than the 25W on last year’s Fold 7. A recent leak also suggests the foldable could support 20W wireless charging, but whether we’ll need a protective case with a magnetic ring or the phone will come with built-in wireless magnetic charging isn’t clear yet.

Reverse wireless charging should also be present, a feature carried over from every Fold since the third generation.

Should you wait for the Fold 8 or buy what’s already out there?

If you don’t want to get a foldable rightaway, and you’re not bothered by the absence of the telephoto camera, you should definitely wait for the Fold 8. While most foldables on the American market share the same tall-body design, Fold 8’s form factor could offer a genuinely useful cover screen and a content-friendly inner screen.

Nothing on the market offers this wider passport-format design, and you could be among the first to try it. At an estimated starting price of $1,899, the phone could compete directly with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold ($1,799) and the Moto Razr Fold ($1,899).

If you don’t care about the new form factor and you’re getting the other, relatively older options at a discounted price (saving $200 to $300 in the process), you could go for them.

Apple’s iPhone Ultra is also arriving later in 2026 in the $2,000 to $2,500 range, targeting exactly the same shorter-and-wider foldable buyer. If you can wait until September, Apple’s launch will give you a full picture of the competitive landscape before committing. If you cannot wait that long, Galaxy Unpacked is July 22, and the Fold 8 should be on sale shortly after.