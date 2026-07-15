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OnePlus is leaving the US and a global market exit could follow by 2027, says report

Financial strain and rising component costs are driving OnePlus out of the US and Europe.

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OnePlus Nord 6 in hand
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

If you have been following OnePlus’ exit rumors for a while, this news probably feels familiar. Reports about OnePlus scaling back in the US and Europe have surfaced multiple times over the past several months, only for the company to firmly deny them.

Now, Bloomberg reports OnePlus will actually begin ceasing operations in the US and Europe as soon as this week, and this time it looks real. The move is part of a larger restructuring at parent company Oppo, and OnePlus plans to eventually exit the rest of the world, including India, sometime in 2027, though it will remain active in China for now.

Why is OnePlus pulling back now?

The rear of the OnePlus 15R, propped up on a wooden table.
Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

A mix of business and market pressures pushed things to this point. Oppo has been dealing with financial strain across its phone business, along with weak sales momentum in the US, Europe, and India for years now. There are also real geopolitical concerns tied to selling Chinese-made phones in the US, along with an ongoing Apple lawsuit involving trade secrets, both of which make staying in these markets riskier and more expensive.

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OnePlus built its identity on offering flagship-level specs at prices well below Apple and Samsung, but that strategy depended on cheap components. A global memory chip shortage has driven prices up sharply over the past year, largely because manufacturers redirected production toward AI data center chips instead. That price surge hit OnePlus’s budget-friendly Nord lineup the hardest, making its whole low-cost approach nearly impossible to sustain.

What happens to current OnePlus phone owners?

If you already own a OnePlus device in the US or Europe, you will not be left without support. OnePlus and Oppo have said they still plan to honor software updates and hardware warranty terms for devices already sold, at least until each device’s support cycle naturally ends. Remaining inventory is expected to sell off in the coming weeks, and once it runs out, it will not be restocked.

OnePlus 15T
OnePlus

What happens to OnePlus next?

Realme, another Oppo-owned brand, will exit China as part of this same shakeup. Oppo plans to redirect its focus toward Central Europe, while Realme shifts attention to the Nordic region. OnePlus built a loyal fanbase with its flagship killer reputation, but Apple and Samsung have long dominated the US market, leaving OnePlus trailing even smaller rivals like Motorola and Google.

For now, current OnePlus owners are not left completely stranded, but the brand’s long term future looks increasingly uncertain heading into 2027.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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