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Belkin’s new power bank can charge your phone and save you from stubbing your toes at 2am

Your next power bank could light the way to the bathroom

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Furniture, Table, Lamp
Belkin

Power banks serve a very simple yet handy purpose. Charge your accessories or phones in a pinch, while on the go. But every now and then, a model comes in with a little more style of functionality–like built-in cables or magnetic/wireless charging. Some can even charge up bigger gadgets like laptops.

But Belkin is doing something a bit different. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Motion Sensing Light has launched in China for 329 yuan, or approximately $49. Alongside its 10,000mAh battery and 45W USB-C charging, it carries a pop-up LED lamp that can illuminate a hotel room, bedside table, or dark hallway when it detects movement. 

Dead phone or dark room, Belkin has you covered 

Furniture, Table, Electronics
Belkin

The circular light folds into the back of the power bank when unused. Touch controls let users adjust its brightness and switch between lighting modes, while the integrated motion sensor can activate it without fumbling for controls in the dark. This makes it convenient and intuitive.

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It can serve as a bedside night light, a small fill light during video calls or photography, and an emergency beacon through its flashing SOS mode. So the power bank is more versatile than your typical portable charging peripheral. A small digital screen displays the remaining battery percentage and houses the light controls. The power bank is available in orange and blue, measures 118 x 60 x 32mm, and weighs 257 grams. It is also certified for air travel. 

The charging hardware remains competitive

Lamp, Light, Lighting
Belkin

The BoostCharge Pro includes a braided USB-C cable that folds neatly into its side, accompanied by a second USB-C port. Either connection can deliver up to 45W and supports USB Power Delivery and PPS. Connecting two devices divides that output into 30W and 15W channels. 

Its 45W ceiling matches the Anker Nano Power Bank 10K, another compact model with an integrated cable and digital display. Belkin’s motion-sensing lamp gives it a more unusual reason to earn space in a travel bag or on a bedside table. 

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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