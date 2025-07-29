 Skip to main content
Anker’s latest power banks are packed with features for your iPhone, laptop and more

With two new Nano Power Banks and the 7-in-1 Charging Station, there's a lot on offer

By
A hand pulling an iPhone, with Anker Nano 5K Power Bank attached, out of a trouser pocket.
Anker

What’s happened? Mobile accessory maker Anker has launched three new portable chargers, including a MagSafe power bank for iPhone owners.

  • Anker’s Nano Power Bank with MagGo (pictured above) supports iPhone 12 through iPhone 16 handsets (it’ll probably support the iPhone 17 when it arrives too).
  • It has a 5,000mAh capacity, and can wirelessly charge at 15W. You can connect a USB-C cable to charge at 20W wired, and it’ll wirelessly charge your AirPods at 5W.
  • The 10K Anker Nano Power Bank features a handy retractable USB-C cable, and with a 45W max output it can replenish 50% of charge on an iPhone 16 Pro in as little as 27 minutes, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in just 24 minutes.
  • Meanwhile the 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station provides fast laptop charging, and the ability to charge two laptops and a smartphone simultaneously. In total, it features three USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port and three AC outlets as well as two retractable USB-C cables.
  • Anker says the charging station can top-up a MacBook Pro 14 (M4) by 50% in 30 minutes, and it also features a display which shows charging speeds and temperature.

Why should I care? If you’re someone who frequently travels, or finds themselves away from an outlet for an extended period of time, having a portable charger with you can be a real blessing.

  • The Nano Power Bank with MagGo is as slim as an Apple Pencil, and weighs just 4.3oz (half the weight of the iPhone 16 Pro Max), ensuring your iPhone still slides seamlessly into a pocket or bag even with the charger attached.
  • With its built-in 27.6-inch retractable USB-C cable and compact size, the 10K Nano Power Bank provides the sort of flexibility we love to see from portable chargers – and the built in screen showing charging status is a great addition.
  • Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station will be useful for those looking to set up a work station away from the office, with one outlet powering seven different ports, plus two built-in USB-C cables. It means you can setup your devices with power in a flash.
Okay, what’s next? Anker’s new power banks have the potential to challenge the best portable chargers on the market, and all three accessories are now available to buy.

  • Nano Power Bank 5K with MagGo: $54.99
  • Nano Power Bank 10K: $59.99
  • Nano Charging Station: $89.99
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
