Anker’s latest power banks are packed with features for your iPhone, laptop and more

We’re always banging on about wisely future-proofing your tech by buying the best you can afford, with a sensible amount of storage and guaranteed software updates in the future. Because fewer devices are coming with chargers now, it’s time to approach buying a charger for your phone in a similar way, making sure it does everything you want today and also includes versatility for the future.

But charging is surprisingly confusing, especially if you want to fast charge your phone. I've been trying the Elecjet X21 GaN Pro fast charger, and it's an excellent example of what to look for today if you’re shopping for a charger and want to make sure it lasts.

What is the Elecjet X21 GaN Pro charger?

This is a 65W fast charger with true flexibility, providing three USB ports and up to 65W of power, all in a tiny case. The top USB-C port supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 and the elusive PPS format needed for Samsung’s Super Fast Charging at up to 63W. The USB-A port charges using Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and up to 60W, while the central USB-C also supports Power Delivery PPS, but up to 45W. All three can be used at the same time, but speeds will then vary.