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Snapseed Camera now lets Android users save original photos and add geotags

Google updates Snapseed Camera with geotag support and non-destructive photo editing

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Snapseed App
Snapseed App Unsplash

Google appears to be quietly turning Snapseed into something more than just a photo editing app. Over the past few weeks, the company has been steadily adding new capabilities to Snapseed Camera, its standalone camera app for Android. The latest update introduces two practical features that many smartphone users have come to expect from modern camera apps: the ability to save an untouched copy of every image for future editing and support for embedding location data directly into photos.

Neither feature is flashy, but together they make Snapseed Camera a more capable photography tool, particularly for users who like experimenting with filters without permanently altering their original shots. According to a report by 9to5Google, the features are rolling out with Snapseed Camera version 4.1.1.x on Android.

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The update also continues Google’s recent push to expand Snapseed Camera’s feature set after years of relatively slow development, suggesting the company may have bigger plans for the app.

Two small additions that solve everyday photography problems

The most notable addition is Location Metadata, a new setting that allows photos captured using Snapseed Camera to include geotags. The option is disabled by default and requires users to grant Android’s location permission before the camera begins recording where an image was taken.

Snapseed on Android
Snapseed

For many users, geotagging may seem like a minor convenience. In practice, however, it makes organizing large photo libraries significantly easier. Apps like Google Photos can group images by location, making it simpler to revisit holidays, road trips, or memorable events years later.

The second feature is arguably even more useful for photography enthusiasts. A new “Capture original for re-editing” option lets Snapseed Camera save an unedited version of every photo alongside the edited image. Users applying Film Styles or Looks can now revisit the untouched original instead of being locked into a single edit. The update also introduces controls for choosing separate storage locations for edited and original images, giving users more flexibility over file management.

Google seems serious about giving Snapseed a second life

On their own, these aren’t groundbreaking additions. What’s interesting is the pace at which they’re arriving. Earlier this month, Google expanded RAW editing support in Snapseed and added tools like grid lines, level indicators, and improved editing controls to the camera app. The latest release builds on those improvements rather than introducing isolated features, hinting at a broader effort to modernize an app that many had assumed was no longer a priority.

Snapseed
Snapseed

That matters because smartphone photography has become increasingly dependent on software. While manufacturers continue to improve camera hardware, many users now judge a camera experience by the flexibility it offers after the shutter is pressed. Features like non-destructive editing, RAW workflows and organized photo management have become standard expectations, particularly among enthusiasts.

Snapseed already has a loyal following thanks to its powerful editing tools, but its companion camera app has struggled to gain similar attention. These incremental updates suggest Google is trying to close that gap by making the shooting experience just as capable as the editing workflow.

If Google maintains this release cadence, Snapseed Camera could evolve into a compelling alternative to stock camera apps for users who want greater control over how their photos are captured, stored, and edited without relying on third-party photography software.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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