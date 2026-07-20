I found an iPhone app that builds a skincare routine from a 30-second face scan

Indie developers have been behind some unusually specific apps across Apple’s platforms lately. Glaze can turn every Mac window into a CRT fever dream, while Screen Test can help expose monitor defects before the return window closes. I recently came across another one called Sharp, an iPhone app that uses a face scan to build and adjust a skincare routine.

Sharp was created by Esat, a student and solo developer from Germany who says his own skin problems inspired the project. The app is primarily aimed at people who want to start a routine but have little idea which products to use or what areas of their skin need attention.

A 30-second scan produces six skin scores

The process begins with a guided scan that takes around 30 seconds. Sharp checks the lighting, tracks the position of your head, and automatically captures several angles as you slowly turn your face. Once the scan is complete, the app produces an overall Skin Score out of 100. It also breaks the result down across six categories covering clarity, oiliness, redness, pores and texture, the eye area, and hydration.

Sharp uses these results to create short morning and evening routines. Each step includes an explanation, while product recommendations are matched to the user’s scores and stated budget. The app suggests individual products rather than broad categories such as cleanser or moisturizer.

Weekly scans show whether anything has changed

The more interesting feature is the weekly re-scan. Sharp asks users to repeat the process under similar lighting and positioning conditions, allowing it to compare the latest scores against previous results. The app can then update the routine and product suggestions based on any changes it detects. Users can also follow an eight-week progress graph, compare before-and-after photos, maintain a streak, and receive routine reminders through the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

Sharp makes clear that its results are cosmetic recommendations rather than medical advice. According to its privacy policy, face images are temporarily uploaded and processed using Google Gemini or OpenAI. The developer says the images are removed from Sharp’s servers after analysis.

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The app is free to download, and the initial scan and Skin Score do not require payment. Premium access costs $4.99 per week, $39.99 per year with a three-day free trial, or $79.99 for lifetime access.