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HTC’s smart glasses are apparently coming to the US, but HTC hasn’t said so

Amazon briefly listed the VIVE Eagle for a September 1 launch, while HTC still says the $499 glasses are only available in Taiwan

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A woman wearing the HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses
HTC

HTC’s VIVE Eagle smart glasses could finally be heading to the US. Apparently, Amazon got the memo before HTC was ready to share it.

Notebookcheck spotted six versions available for preorder at $499, each carrying a September 1 release date. Amazon has since pulled the pages, so new orders are closed and anyone who already placed one is left wondering whether it still counts.

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HTC hasn’t confirmed any US launch. Its website continues to describe the VIVE Eagle as exclusive to Taiwan, making this a retailer leak with surprisingly detailed receipts.

What did Amazon reveal

The apparent US range covered round and square frames with clear or tinted lenses. Four finishes appeared, including Glossy Black and Apricot, though the available combinations varied.

A man wearing the HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses
HTC

That selection differs from the Taiwan lineup, where Berry and Grey are among the current choices. It looks more like a range prepared for another market than old information copied into Amazon. The individual product pages make the leak more convincing, but there’s no guarantee every model will survive until launch day.

What does $499 buy

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip powers the VIVE Eagle, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A 12MP ultrawide camera captures first-person photos and video. Open-ear speakers take care of music and calls.

The built-in voice assistant can access Google Gemini and OpenAI GPT. Camera-based translation is its most interesting trick, with hands-free note-taking also included. HTC claims up to 4.5 hours of continuous music playback, while a 10-minute charge can restore half the battery.

HTC VIVE Eagle Shot AI
HTC

That package would cost $499 in the US, placing the VIVE Eagle $200 above the cheapest Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

When will HTC confirm it

Amazon’s early appearance makes a US release look likely, but it isn’t confirmation. The September 1 date, $499 price, and listed configurations could still change before sales begin.

For now, potential buyers should treat September 1 as a leaked date. HTC also needs to clarify whether Amazon will honor orders placed before the pages disappeared. With the apparent release less than seven weeks away, an official announcement is the next checkpoint worth trusting.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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