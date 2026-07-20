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Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 marketing images leak, backing up battery, display, and chip rumors

The images also reveal two colorways, along with a titanium build and an upgraded IP69K rating.

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A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t have many secrets left, but a new leak has finally put a face to the rumors. Marketing images shared by tipster Evan Blass through his newsletter show off Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartwatch in two colorways, revealing details that all but confirm weeks of spec leaks.

A bigger battery in a slimmer case

The fresh leak corroborates a report from last month suggesting that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is getting a massive battery upgrade, going up from 590mAh on the current model to 800mAh. It further reveals that Samsung has somehow managed to achieve this even though the new model is 12 percent slimmer.

Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Evan Blass
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked marketing image thickness, IP rating, material
Evan Blass
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked marketing image colors
Evan Blass

The promotional images also highlight that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will retain the titanium construction, but its ingress protection rating will climb to IP69K. Samsung will reportedly offer it in two color options, a titanium version with an olive green band and an all-black version with a matching band. Both will feature an orange ring around the crown.

The chip swap and brighter display also get a mention

Rumors about Samsung dropping Exynos for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite across its entire 2026 watch lineup have been circulating for weeks. This also appears in one of the marketing images, which shows a “Powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite” badge over the watch’s internals. The chip’s dedicated NPU is expected to enable on-device AI features, something Samsung alluded to in its teasers. The images also point to a display capable of up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which also aligns with previous reports.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked marketing image chip
Evan Blass
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked marketing image brightness
Evan Blass
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaked marketing image
Evan Blass

Samsung hasn’t acknowledged the leak, and pricing remains unconfirmed, though previous reports point to a hike across the Galaxy Watch lineup. But it won’t be long before we have the final figures once the company takes the stage at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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