This smart ring makes a blood pressure promise Apple and Oura still won’t

Vital Signals has unveiled a $399 smart ring that goes further than Apple and Oura currently dare. The Signal Ring displays numerical blood pressure readings without requiring an arm cuff for initial or recurring calibration.

Bloomberg reports that preorders open July 16, with shipping scheduled to begin in October. The ring can collect readings during the day and overnight, then display the results through an iOS or Android app.

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The consumer model hasn’t received FDA clearance. Vital Signals is separately testing a medical-grade version designed to diagnose hypertension and flag dangerous trends, though results from those clinical trials haven’t been published.

How does the Signal Ring work

Custom electronics and proprietary algorithms estimate blood pressure from the finger. Vital Signals says its system accounts for physiological differences such as body mass and changing arterial stiffness.

The American Heart Association describes a similar approach across the cuffless category. Optical sensors capture cardiovascular signals, and software turns them into estimated readings.

Users must still sit quietly and manually start a session for the cleanest measurement. The app offers breathing exercises and pauses when it detects movement or talking, which can throw off the result.

Why should you remain cautious

A few readings were inaccurate during Bloomberg’s hands-on demonstration. Vital Signals blamed the discrepancies on ring fit, a meaningful limitation for hardware that depends on consistent skin contact.

Most of the data processing also happens in the cloud. The ring can record measurements offline, but users won’t see their results until it reconnects.

The FDA warns against relying on unauthorized blood pressure wearables. A bad reading could delay treatment or prompt an inappropriate medication change. Its draft guidance for cuffless devices also lays out the extensive performance testing expected from this category.

Who is this ring really for

Vital Signals is targeting people with hypertension or an elevated risk, rather than general fitness buyers. The ring records heart rate and offers some sleep tracking, but those features play supporting roles.

There’s no subscription, which makes the $399 price easier to swallow beside Oura. Anyone whose treatment depends on accurate readings should keep using an authorized arm cuff and consult a clinician. After the ring ships in October, everyday use will reveal how well it handles movement and imperfect fits outside controlled testing.