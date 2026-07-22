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XR could pull webtoons off your phone and into the room

A new research platform blends comics with extended reality, letting stories surround readers and respond to where they look

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Book, Comics, Publication
KAIST

Webtoons have already escaped the printed page. Now researchers want them to escape the screen too.

ComiXR is an open-source platform for XR comics that turns a physical room into part of the story. Instead of scrolling through panels, readers look around to follow characters and uncover dialogue. It’s still an early experiment, but the concept feels closer to entering a comic than opening one.

How does a room become a comic

ComiXR pulls characters and speech bubbles out of conventional panels and places them around the reader. One character could stand across the room while their dialogue remains hidden until the reader looks in that direction.

Person, Electronics, Phone
KAIST

Eye tracking gives creators some control over how quickly each scene unfolds. The platform can withhold dialogue until the relevant character catches the reader’s attention, reducing the chance of seeing an exchange too early. Of course, losing your place could now mean searching an entire room instead of glancing back up the page.

What happens when the comic reacts

ComiXR also experiments with spatial audio and haptic feedback. A reader could feel a character’s heartbeat while sound draws their attention toward a different area of the scene.

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Facial-expression tracking gives the system another way to understand how someone is responding, although the research is still exploring how creators could use that information. These features can make a scene feel more immediate, but they also demand more effort from the reader. Casual scrolling becomes a headset-based experience that requires enough space to look and move around.

Book, Comics, Publication
KAIST

Where could XR comics actually work

XR comics aren’t expected to replace the webtoons people read on their phones. Opening an app during a commute remains far easier than putting on a headset and clearing enough room to follow a story.

ComiXR makes more sense in exhibitions or classrooms, where the equipment can support an experience built around immersion. Its open-source release also lets creators test the format without building the underlying platform themselves. Until XR hardware becomes less intrusive, spatial comics will remain an interesting experiment rather than the default way people read.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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