Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets Google’s Gemini Intelligence before the Pixel 11

I’ve watched Google take center stage at Samsung Unpacked events and unveil its key software announcements for years, and today’s batch of Gemini updates didn’t feel any different.

Alongside Samsung’s hardware reveals, Google confirmed a handful of Gemini upgrades landing across the new Galaxy lineup (before its own Pixel devices), and one of them might matter more to switchers than anything Samsung itself announced.

✔️Order a ride? 🚗

✔️Add items to cart? 🛍️

✔️Make a dinner res? 🍽️

Stop app-hopping 🙅‍♂️



Whether you’re hands-free or multitasking, just ask for what you need and Gemini’s on it. You’re in control and can view, jump in, or stop the task automation. #GeminiIntelligence… pic.twitter.com/Z2q0FJTvjj — Android (@Android) July 22, 2026

So what’s actually new here?

Gemini Intelligence’s task automation, which launched in beta back in February, now works across more than 40 apps on the latest Galaxy Z foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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In other words, you can let it hand off chores like ordering food or grabbing event tickets instead of doing it yourself, saving time you can better use somewhere else. Gemini can also read what’s on your screen and use images as prompts, not just text.

Alongside that, Gemini Notebook, the tool you probably know as NotebookLM, comes preinstalled on these foldables for managing research and juggling projects. Fold 8 and Flip 8 buyers get a free six-month trial of Google AI Pro thrown in.

Drag, drop, & get things done 🪄 @Gemini_Notebook comes on the Galaxy Z series. Drag & drop sources right into the app to turn them into a podcast, slide deck, quiz, and more. Plus, get 6 months of Google AI Pro for all your side passions. #GeminiIntelligence #GalaxyUnpacked pic.twitter.com/fFOsI8BhdN — Android (@Android) July 22, 2026

What about wearables, and switching from iPhone?

Galaxy Watch 9 owners can raise their wrist to trigger Gemini with no wake word needed. Google also says Gemini is coming to Samsung’s intelligent eyewear this fall, with two new designs debuting at today’s event.

Perhaps most useful for those using an iPhone and hesitating to switch to Android, Android 17 now includes a built-in data transfer tool that moves up to 20 data types wirelessly or via cable without the requirement to install third-party apps.

It suggests Google sees Samsung’s foldable audience as a genuine wedge for pulling iPhone users over, not just a showcase partner. Samsung’s hardware might headline today’s event, but Google quietly made the case for why you’d actually switch to it.