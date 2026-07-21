Tesla’s Summer Update adds smarter Grok, personalized navigation, and Caraoke scoring

Tesla just confirmed its 2026 Summer Release is rolling out soon, and it’s stacked with updates that make the car feel more like a companion than a machine. From a chattier Grok to a car that judges your singing, here’s everything coming your way.

Grok becomes a more capable in-car assistant

Grok is getting a serious upgrade. Beyond answering questions about your Tesla, it can now place phone calls, search and play music, adjust climate settings, and even pop open the glovebox, all through voice commands. It’s a small change on paper, but it means fewer taps, resulting in a better user experience and more focus on driving.

What else is new in Tesla’s Summer Update?

In addition to the new Grok commands, the Summer 2026 update brings several entertainment and personalization features. Caraoke now scores your singing while parked, and your best performances get saved to your Tesla profile, so you finally have proof of that flawless rendition when no one else was watching.

Navigation is also getting smarter. On top of Home, Work, and calendar events, your car will start suggesting routes based on your regular habits. It will also prioritize roads you’ve driven before instead of just picking the fastest option every time.

There are several quality-of-life improvements packed in this update. You can check and share your self-driving stats right from the mobile app, set your desired Arrival Energy remotely, and send a custom wrap to your car without plugging in a USB drive. There’s also a new Rear Display Lock, so kids can watch the shows you pick and cannot mess with other car controls.

Tesla packed in some smaller extras too. You can search for Superchargers by name, queue Apple Music songs straight from an artist’s page, adjust the zoom level on the self-driving visualization, and use the browser’s camera and microphone. Model 3 and Y owners also get a fresh intro animation to enjoy every time they start the car. Overall, this is quite a nice update that will make people’s Tesla even better than the day they purchased it.