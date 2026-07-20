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Volvo is rolling out Apple Music to over 2 million cars with a simple OTA update

Your Volvo may soon get Apple Music without needing CarPlay

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Interior view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Volvo

The line between your smartphone and your car continues to blur. Volvo has announced that it is rolling out an over-the-air software update that brings Apple Music directly to the infotainment systems of more than 2 million vehicles worldwide. Instead of relying on Apple CarPlay or plugging in an iPhone, eligible drivers will be able to stream music natively from their car’s built-in system, making Apple Music another integrated feature of Volvo’s software experience.

The update is arriving for a wide range of Volvo models, including the EX90, ES90, XC90, S90, V90, XC60, S60, V60, XC40, EX40 and EC40, covering model year 2020 onwards. Availability, however, may vary depending on the vehicle.

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At first glance, adding another music streaming app may not sound particularly significant. But it highlights how modern cars are increasingly being treated like connected computing platforms, where new features arrive through software updates rather than requiring new hardware.

Apple Music becomes a built-in part of the driving experience

The biggest advantage of native Apple Music support is convenience. Drivers no longer need to connect an iPhone through Apple CarPlay or Bluetooth just to access their playlists. Once signed in, they can browse Apple’s catalogue of more than 100 million songs directly from the vehicle’s infotainment display, creating a more seamless experience during everyday commutes and long road trips.

Front view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Volvo

To celebrate the rollout, Volvo is also offering promotional access to Apple’s streaming service. Customers who are new to Apple Music can receive up to three months free, while eligible returning subscribers who have been away from the service for at least one month can claim two months free. The offer remains available until July 6, 2027.

Some of Volvo’s premium electric vehicles also receive an audio upgrade. The EX60, EX90 and ES90 will support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos when equipped with the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, allowing compatible Apple Music tracks to be played in immersive surround sound. Volvo also says the newly launched EX60 will ship with Apple Music pre-installed when deliveries begin later this year.

Cars are becoming software platforms, not just vehicles

This announcement is about far more than music streaming. Over-the-air updates have fundamentally changed how automakers deliver new features. What once required a dealership visit can now arrive overnight through a software download. Tesla popularized this approach years ago, and traditional manufacturers have steadily followed by treating vehicles more like smartphones that continue evolving after purchase.

Profile view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Volvo

For Apple, the partnership extends the reach of its services business beyond phones, tablets and computers. For Volvo, it strengthens its growing reputation as a software-first automaker, particularly as it continues building vehicles around Google’s Android Automotive platform.

Consumers also stand to benefit. Native apps reduce dependence on smartphones, simplify the driving experience, and make infotainment systems feel less like accessories and more like an integrated part of the vehicle.

As software becomes one of the biggest differentiators in the automotive industry, partnerships like this are likely to become increasingly common. The next major upgrade to your car may not involve a more powerful engine or a larger battery. It may simply arrive while your car is parked overnight.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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