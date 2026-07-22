Pixel Watch 5 could get more memory and almost nothing else

Google’s Pixel Watch 5 is expected to look almost identical to last year’s model, and a new leak suggests the familiar approach could continue under the shell.

A Google Play Console listing reportedly identifies the upcoming smartwatch under the codename “godric.” More importantly, it points to the same old Qualcomm platform Google has used for the Pixel Watch 4 (via 9to5Google).

Google may reuse a four-year-old CPU and GPU

The listing mentions Qualcomm’s SW5100 platform, including four Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz and an Adreno 702 GPU running at 1GHz. Those specifications are unchanged from last year.

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The processor is likely the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2, which debuted in July 2025 and powers the Pixel Watch 4. However, its CPU and GPU are essentially carried over from the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 released in 2022. The newer chip mainly added satellite messaging, improved GPS accuracy, and better power efficiency.

Samsung has taken a more aggressive approach with the Galaxy Watch 9, which uses the newer Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. The extra performance could become increasingly important as smartwatch makers add more AI features, particularly those handled directly on the device.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Pixel Watch 5 could cost more than its predecessors. A higher price paired with the same CPU and GPU raises questions about how Google plans to compete on performance and AI capabilities.

Could more RAM make up for it?

The more meaningful upgrade may come from memory. The Pixel Watch 5 is listed with 3GB of RAM, up from the 2GB Google has offered since entering the smartwatch market.

Additional memory could give Wear OS 7 and Gemini Intelligence more room for multitasking and on-device features. The listing also includes an image matching previously leaked renders and a new analog watch face using Google’s Neural Expressive design language. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 on August 12, along with the Pixel 11 series smartphones.