 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Pixel Watch 5 could get more memory and almost nothing else

Pixel Watch 5 may reuse 2022-era CPU and GPU hardware while increasing RAM to 3GB

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Pixel Watch 4 in black in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel Watch 5 is expected to look almost identical to last year’s model, and a new leak suggests the familiar approach could continue under the shell.

A Google Play Console listing reportedly identifies the upcoming smartwatch under the codename “godric.” More importantly, it points to the same old Qualcomm platform Google has used for the Pixel Watch 4 (via 9to5Google).

Google may reuse a four-year-old CPU and GPU

The listing mentions Qualcomm’s SW5100 platform, including four Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz and an Adreno 702 GPU running at 1GHz. Those specifications are unchanged from last year.

Recommended Videos

The processor is likely the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2, which debuted in July 2025 and powers the Pixel Watch 4. However, its CPU and GPU are essentially carried over from the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 released in 2022. The newer chip mainly added satellite messaging, improved GPS accuracy, and better power efficiency.

Page, Text, File
Screenshot Google Play Console / 9to5Google

Samsung has taken a more aggressive approach with the Galaxy Watch 9, which uses the newer Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. The extra performance could become increasingly important as smartwatch makers add more AI features, particularly those handled directly on the device.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Pixel Watch 5 could cost more than its predecessors. A higher price paired with the same CPU and GPU raises questions about how Google plans to compete on performance and AI capabilities.

Appliance, Blow Dryer, Device
Natural Silver TheTideChart.com
Appliance, Blow Dryer, Device
Pyrite TheTideChart.com
Appliance, Blow Dryer, Device
Warm Gold TheTideChart.com

Could more RAM make up for it?

The more meaningful upgrade may come from memory. The Pixel Watch 5 is listed with 3GB of RAM, up from the 2GB Google has offered since entering the smartwatch market.

Additional memory could give Wear OS 7 and Gemini Intelligence more room for multitasking and on-device features. The listing also includes an image matching previously leaked renders and a new analog watch face using Google’s Neural Expressive design language. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 on August 12, along with the Pixel 11 series smartphones.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Samsung enters the AI glasses race with Gemini-powered Intelligent Eyewear
Samsung's glasses come in two different styles: Gentle Monster and Warby Parker
samsung-ai-glasses

Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI beyond your phone and onto your face. At Galaxy Unpacked, the company introduced two new Gemini-powered Intelligent Eyewear models developed with Google and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. These glasses are designed to blend into your everyday style while giving you hands-free access to AI for navigation, translations, messaging, note-taking, and more.

What makes Samsung's new AI glasses stand out?

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets Google’s Gemini Intelligence before the Pixel 11
From expanded Gemini task automation to a genuinely simpler way to switch from iPhone.
Gemini Intelligence

I've watched Google take center stage at Samsung Unpacked events and unveil its key software announcements for years, and today's batch of Gemini updates didn’t feel any different. 

Alongside Samsung's hardware reveals, Google confirmed a handful of Gemini upgrades landing across the new Galaxy lineup (before its own Pixel devices), and one of them might matter more to switchers than anything Samsung itself announced.

Read more
Galaxy Watch 9 brings a new chip, bigger batteries, One UI 9 Watch, and a $30 price hike
Here's everything new in Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 launch, and exactly how its battery, chip, and pricing compare against last year's Galaxy Watch 8.
Wristwatch, Machine, Electronics

The Galaxy Watch 9 went official today, and it’s not just a smartwatch that ships with a new nametag. Samsung has equipped it with a new chipset and improved the battery capacity, especially on the smaller variant.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is available for pre-order in the US starting July 22, 2026, and general availability commences August 7, 2026.  

Read more