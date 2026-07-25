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Qualcomm is set to ratchet up chip prices in September, and your next gadget upgrade could bear the brunt

The price hike could touch every Snapdragon-powered device category.

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The new Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Chriss Hall / Digital Trends

I want you to sit with this for a second. Qualcomm, the company whose Snapdragon chips sit inside your Android phone and tablet, your Windows laptop, your Meta smart glasses, your Galaxy Watch, and your wireless earbuds, reportedly sent a letter to every major customer telling them prices are going up by double digits. 

The price hike will be in effect from September 1, 2026, a recent Bloomberg report claims. Essentially, all the companies placing their chip orders after that will pay a higher price. 

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy spec wall.
Qualcomm

Why is Qualcomm raising prices now, and who is actually to blame?

Qualcomm isn’t doing this for fun. The company says it has completely exhausted its ability to absorb higher costs from its own suppliers. Attempts to find alternative component sources have come up short. 

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A massive surge in AI data center construction has consumed enormous volumes of memory chips and semiconductors, the same components that go into consumer-centric devices. 

TSMC, which manufactures chips for Qualcomm, Apple, Nvidia, and practically everyone else that matters, has become the global bottleneck. It’s building more capacity, but Wall Street expects the crunch to stretch well into 2027.

A laptop and a camera on a table with a Qualcomm logo on the screen.
Qualcomm

A couple of days ago, a Nikkei Asia report claimed that the company could increase chip prices between 5% and 10%, depending on the chip and the customer (how big or small the order is). Given that TSMC is Qualcomm’s major manufacturer, it’s only natural for the company to pass on the price hike, adjusted to maintain its margin, to its customers. 

What devices are actually going to get more expensive because of this?

Essentially anything with a Snapdragon inside, and that list is longer than most people realize. 

Android flagships from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are obvious casualties. However, Snapdragon also powers a growing share of Windows PCs, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and Quest headsets, the recently launched Galaxy Watch 9, premium tablets, foldables, and whatnot.

Snapdragon Wear Elite illustration.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s reach across the consumer electronics stack means this isn’t a smartphone story; it’s a consumer electronics story. The company’s stock actually ticked upward on the news. Investors are pricing in a revenue bump. Consumers, as usual, are pricing in something else entirely.

Given the September 2026 deadline, it could be the flagships launching in 2027 that get hit the worst, depending on when the brand secures the chip from Qualcomm. Combined with the surge in memory costs, the coming year could be the worst to get a new consumer electronic device, not just smartphones.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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