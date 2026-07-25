Stop fighting with your roomie over outlets and get one of these multi-port chargers before you head back to school

Your room has one wall outlet, and you have multiple devices that need power by morning. Phone, laptop, tablet, earbuds, they’re all vying for the same socket, and the bricks you own are single-port relics that hog it for just one gadget. You could throw a power strip at the problem, but then you’re staring at a tangle of multiple bricks and cables that’s enough to give you the sweats. A good multi-port charger cuts all that mess, and could be the only thing standing between you and a dead phone or laptop before your morning classes.

Back-to-school season is a smart time to buy one. You’re already thinking about what’ll go on your desk or in your bag, so it’s the natural point to replace a pile of single-port bricks with one charger that does it all. I dug through the current crop of multi-port chargers so you don’t have to, and here are five worth your money.

Anker Prime 67W

If you like packing light, this is the charger you should grab. The Anker Prime 67W is roughly the size of a golf ball and weighs under five ounces, yet it still features two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. The USB-C ports can deliver the full 67W when charging a single device, while the USB-A port is limited to 22.5W.

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When charging multiple devices simultaneously, the peak output drops to 65W when two devices are plugged in and 64.5W when all three ports are utilized. The charger features folding prongs, making it a great option to plop in your bag when you’re out and about. For anyone who wants to charge their laptop at a decent speed without the bulk of its stock brick, this is the one to get. It’s priced at $49.99, but is often on discount for as low as $39.99.

Anker Nano 100W

Step up a little from the Prime 67W, and you get real laptop-charging power without much of a size penalty. The Anker Nano is only slightly bigger than its 67W sibling, but offers 100W output from either one of its two USB-C ports and comes with a 5ft USB-C cable included. The USB-A port is, once again, limited to 22.5W, but the multi-port charging situation is a little different.

When both the USB-C ports are occupied, you get 60W output from the top port and 40W from the bottom. Pair the top USB-C port with the USB-A port instead, and you get 80W and 18W, while the bottom USB-C port and USB-A port deliver 60W and 22.5W when used together. Use all three at once and output settles at 45W, 30W, and 18W. It’s a lot to track, but you’ll be fine as long as you plug your laptop into the top port. At $45.99, this is the right charger for MacBook Pro owners who refuse to give up a single watt of charging speed for the sake of a smaller brick.

UGREEN 100W Charging Station

The UGREEN 100W charging station is the one you should get if you regularly have to power more than three devices simultaneously and don’t mind leaving the charger on your desk. It features six ports, including four USB-C and two USB-A ports, that run off a single plug. Two of the USB-C ports hit a full 65W each, which is enough for most laptops, while the other two cap at 35W and the USB-A ports top out at 22.5W.

Load up all six at once, and you’ll want your laptop and highest-priority devices on the C1 and C2 ports, since the bottom four cap out at 10W and 5W when all ports are in use. That’s enough to charge your smartwatch or earbuds, but won’t cut it for a phone or laptop. Unlike the Anker chargers, this isn’t one you’d toss in a backpack. This is ideal for a desk setup, and comes with an AC extension cord that you can plug in and forget. It’s a good pick for shared dorm rooms or if you often have your laptop, phone, tablet, and headphones all charging at once. It’s also the most affordable option on this list, priced at $49.99 but often available for as low as $39.49.

Satechi ChargeView

Think of Satechi’s ChargeView as the UGREEN charging station’s smaller, more powerful cousin. Fewer ports, more watts, and a handy feature the UGREEN doesn’t have. Its built-in display shows live wattage for each of the four USB-C ports, so instead of guessing why a device is charging slowly, you can watch how the total 140W output gets divided across your devices in real time.

Port C1 and C2 can charge a MacBook Pro at 140W solo, while ports C3 and C4 offer a max output of 40W. The charger features a modular stand, so the unit can sit upright or flat on your desk, but be prepared to pay a premium for the extras, and there’s no USB-A port at all, so older gear will need a dongle to plug in. The ChargeView retails for $99.99, but it’s frequently discounted to around $79.99. If you’re someone who wants to see how your charger is splitting power to your devices, you should get this for your desk.

Baseus Enercore CG11

Studying abroad for a semester means packing for outlets you’ve never seen. The Baseus Enercore CG11 solves that in one shot. It features four plug types built right into the adapter, enough to cover outlets across 200-plus countries, so you’re not hunting down a specific European or Australian adapter days before your flight. It also includes a retractable cable that can charge your phone or tablet without the need for a separate cord, and there’s a proper AC outlet on board too, so a laptop that still needs its original brick isn’t left behind just because the rest of your gear switched to USB-C.

The only catch is that you get the full 70W when you’re using the retractable cable. The USB-C port is rated for 60W max, while the two USB-A ports can deliver 60W and 5W, respectively. Plug in more than one device, and the output drops significantly depending on which ports are in use. The retractable cable and plug design also means more moving parts, which is worth knowing if you’re rough on gear. Priced at $49.99, the Enercore CG11 is a great pick for anyone doing a semester abroad or a summer program overseas, and it can frequently be had for as low as $37.97.

With any one of these chargers, you can forget about power strips trailing across your dorm room floor or a drawer full of charging bricks. Pick the one that meets your requirements, be it the number of devices you wish to charge or their wattage, and you’ll stop babysitting which gadget gets the outlet first. That’s the real upgrade here, not just fast charging, but one plug that keeps up with everything you’re running off it.