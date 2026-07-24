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Claude Opus 5 is here, and Anthropic says it can rival Fable 5 in some tasks

Major software engineering improvements put Opus 5 closer to Anthropic’s top model

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Claude Opus 5 logo
Anthropic

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 5, its latest frontier AI model for coding, research, business work, and other complex tasks. The company says it delivers a major performance jump over Claude Opus 4.8 while keeping the same API price. Anthropic also claims it comes close to Claude Fable 5 on some coding and computer-use tests while costing far less per task.

Opus 5 is available across Claude’s apps and API. It is now the default model for Claude Max subscribers and the strongest option included with Claude Pro.

How close is Claude Opus 5 to Fable 5?

On CursorBench 3.2, which tests coding agents on real software development tasks, Opus 5 finished within 0.5% of Fable 5’s best score at maximum effort. Anthropic says it reached that result at half the cost per task.

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Claude Opus 5 OSWorld 2.0 benchmark Anthropic
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Claude Opus 5 CursorBench benchmark Anthropic

Opus 5 also beat Fable 5’s best result on OSWorld 2.0 at just over a third of the cost. The benchmark measures how well AI agents can operate computers and complete tasks across apps and files.

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For Pro and standard Team subscribers, Opus 5 could help fill the gap left by Fable 5 moving behind pay-as-you-go credits on July 20.

How much better is it than Opus 4.8?

Anthropic says Opus 5 more than doubled Opus 4.8’s score on Frontier-Bench, which tests AI agents on difficult software engineering tasks. It also completed those tasks at a lower average cost.

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Claude Opus 5 Frontier-Bench v0.1 benchmark Anthropic

The company says Opus 5 is better at checking its work, finding the cause of bugs, and continuing through difficult jobs instead of stopping after a quick fix. In one example, it found an edge case missed by an existing community patch.

These results come from Anthropic’s own testing, so performance may vary across everyday workloads. Claude Opus 5 costs $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens, unchanged from Opus 4.8.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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