 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. UK
  4. News

Humans actually prefer talking to an AI than a support person, says gas giant as it cuts jobs

British Gas cuts 1,300 support jobs as its CEO points to changing customer habits

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Executive, Person, Electronics
Mart Production / Pexels

Centrica, owner of British Gas, is cutting 1,300 call centre jobs, and its chief executive says changing customer behaviour is the main reason. The company plans to remove 800 roles as part of a “targeted deployment of AI tools,” on top of the 500 cuts announced last month. Customer service teams in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Leicester, Stockport, and Leeds will be affected over the next two years.

Some positions will disappear when employees leave and are not replaced, while the remaining cuts will come through redundancies. Trade unions have warned that Centrica’s AI investment will hand hundreds of human jobs to chatbots.

Recommended Videos

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea says AI is not directly driving the cuts. According to him, more than 90% of British Gas customers now use digital channels first, while calls to the company have fallen by 20% (via The Guardian). Using an app or website first, however, does not necessarily mean customers prefer speaking to a chatbot.

Do customers actually prefer AI support?

Several recent surveys suggest most people still want access to a human support agent. A February 2026 SurveyMonkey report found that 79% of Americans strongly preferred dealing with a person, while only 8% actively preferred AI. Around 81% also believed companies were introducing AI mainly to save money rather than improve customer service.

Advertisement, Person, Poster
AI chatbot

A Pegasystems survey conducted by YouGov among more than 4,700 consumers in North America and the UK found that 66% preferred human-led support. Around 46% said AI rarely or never solved their problem, while only 2% wanted to deal only with chatbots.

Neither survey focuses specifically on British Gas customers, but both suggest Centrica may be confusing a preference for digital tools with a preference for AI.

When does AI customer service work better?

AI can work well when the problem is simple, and the customer wants a quick answer. Research published last year cited an Intercom survey in which 61% of consumers preferred AI for fast replies to routine questions.

Logo, Computer, Electronics
British Gas

Companies also have a strong financial reason to use the technology. One 2026 industry report estimates that AI can cut the average cost of a customer interaction from $4.60 to $1.45. AI agents can also solve between 76% and 92% of basic ecommerce requests.

British Gas customers may be happy to check a bill or change an appointment online. A serious billing dispute is very different, and the available evidence suggests most people still want a human when the problem becomes complicated.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Intel just pulled its 14A production schedule forward by a year
Risk production for 14A is now planned for late 2027
Intel Core Ultra Desktop CPU

Intel has moved up the schedule for its next-generation 14A (1.4-nanometer) manufacturing process, giving its foundry turnaround an important new target.

During Intel’s Q2 2026 earnings call, CEO Lip-Bu Tan said 14A risk production for internal products is now planned for the second half of 2027. High-volume production is expected to begin in 2028. This is earlier than the previous timeline, when Intel was expected to begin risk production in 2028 and move to volume production in 2029.

Read more
Gemini Spark is no longer restricted to Google’s priciest Ultra tier
US subscribers on the $20 Pro plan can now try the AI agent, with a wider rollout expected soon.
Gemini Spark mac app

Google AI Pro subscribers are finally getting access to one of the best features Google announced at I/O this May. Gemini Spark is rolling out to US users on the Pro tier, according to a recent post from the official Google Gemini account on X, with other countries expected to follow soon.

Gemini Spark handles tasks while you're away

Read more
LG agrees to kill McAfee pop-up on Windows PCs after Microsoft steps in
It's a quick fix, not a real one, since the pipeline that let LG install the pop-up is still wide open.
LG UltraGear 45gx950b

Plug in an LG monitor, and Windows might quietly install more than a driver. That's what several owners found out this month, when a pop-up promoting a McAfee antivirus trial appeared on their screens without a single consent prompt in sight. Microsoft has now stepped in, and LG says it's turning off the ad.

Where the pop-up came from

Read more