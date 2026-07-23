 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

LG agrees to kill McAfee pop-up on Windows PCs after Microsoft steps in

It's a quick fix, not a real one, since the pipeline that let LG install the pop-up is still wide open.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
LG UltraGear 45gx950b
LG UltraGear 45gx950b LG

Plug in an LG monitor, and Windows might quietly install more than a driver. That’s what several owners found out this month, when a pop-up promoting a McAfee antivirus trial appeared on their screens without a single consent prompt in sight. Microsoft has now stepped in, and LG says it’s turning off the ad.

Where the pop-up came from

Windows lets hardware makers auto-install companion software the moment you plug in a device. This does not require user consent. LG uses the same pipeline to install its Monitor App Installer when an LG monitor is plugged into the system. LG’s changelog for a recent Monitor App Installer update shows McAfee listed as an “Additional App,” which is how the antivirus ad started showing up for users this month.

Thanks, Tim. The team is looking into it.

— Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) July 19, 2026

Following user backlash, Microsoft caught wind of the situation when Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney tagged Windows chief Pavan Davuluri in an X post highlighting the issue (via Windows Latest). Davuluri confirmed the resolution three days later, saying LG had agreed to disable the McAfee pop-up as an immediate fix.

Thanks again for bringing this to our attention. We’ve connected with the team at LG and as an immediate next step, they have agreed to disable the McAfee pop-up from their app. We appreciate LG working with us toward a shared goal of a better experience for our mutual customers.…

— Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) July 22, 2026

The bigger issue Microsoft hasn’t fixed

In a statement to Windows Latest, LG defended itself, saying McAfee never installs without a user’s explicit consent and pointed to Microsoft’s own Windows distribution process as the source of the problem. That explanation doesn’t match what several owners reported seeing, since multiple users described the pop-up appearing on its own, with no install prompt to consent to it in the first place.

Recommended Videos

While this particular issue has been resolved, the auto-install pipeline behind the McAfee pop-up remains active for every other manufacturer. Microsoft moved fast once the complaint reached the right person, but that’s an issue in itself. A fix that only arrives after a viral post and a CEO’s tag isn’t a fix, it’s damage control. The next unwanted install from another OEM won’t get the same treatment unless it blows up the same way.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Firefox just made work and personal browsing easier to separate
Containers are now built into Firefox to keep work and personal accounts separate
mozilla-firefox

Mozilla has released Firefox 153, giving people a built-in way to keep work, personal, shopping, and banking activity apart. The update began rolling out to Release channel users on July 21 and also introduces HDR video playback on Windows, PDF improvements, and tighter controls over local files and network devices.

Containers open tabs in isolated spaces where cookies, logins, and site storage are not shared. Someone can remain signed into two accounts on the same website, keep a work Google account away from personal YouTube activity, or stop shopping cookies from following everyday browsing.

Read more
ChatGPT can now connect to your Apple Health data to give more personalized health answers
OpenAI brings personalized health conversations to ChatGPT
Health in ChatGPT

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT into a new category with the launch of Health in ChatGPT, a feature that allows users to securely connect health information from Apple Health and supported medical records. The feature is rolling out to users in the United States and is designed to help people ask health-related questions with more personalized context, instead of relying on isolated conversations.

According to OpenAI, more than 300 million people use ChatGPT every week for health-related queries, ranging from understanding lab reports to preparing for doctor appointments.

Read more
These are the mice I’d recommend for Back-to-school
The right mouse can outlast an entire degree. These are the ones worth picking up.
Satechi Slim EX Wireless Mouse These Are the Mice I'd Recommend for Back-to-School featured

A good mouse doesn't get nearly as much attention as a laptop, but it's one of those upgrades that quietly makes a difference every single day. Whether it's powering through assignments, editing photos, attending online classes, or squeezing in a few rounds of Valorant after lectures, the right mouse can make long hours at a desk far more comfortable. After looking through this year's options, these are the five mice I'd actually recommend for the Back-to-School season. They each serve a different purpose, which means there's something here whether gaming, productivity, or portability is the priority.

Satechi Slim EX Wireless Mouse

Read more