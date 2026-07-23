Framework is downgrading some Laptop 13 Pro orders after a massive RAM cost spike

Framework delivered rare good news last month when it found a cheaper and better SSD for the Laptop 13 Pro. The situation has now swung sharply in the other direction, as soaring LPCAMM2 costs are forcing the company to change some existing preorder configurations.

Framework says prices from its memory supplier have more than doubled compared to its previous inventory, far beyond the low-to-mid double-digit increase it had expected. The company has enough modules to cover existing orders overall, but not enough in the right mix of 64GB, 32GB, and 16GB capacities.

Some preorders are getting less memory

Framework has enough 64GB modules for Laptop 13 Pro orders through Batch 4 and Mainboard orders through Batch 7. Later orders configured with 64GB will be changed to 32GB and charged the original 32GB price.

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The same applies to 32GB DIY Edition and Mainboard orders beyond those batches, which will move to 16GB at the original 16GB price. Prebuilt Core X7 Ultra orders with 32GB are not changing because Framework does not currently offer a 16GB configuration.

New orders will cost more. Framework has raised LPCAMM2 pricing, while system and Mainboard prices are also being adjusted for higher processor, Windows license, memory, storage, and other silicon costs.

Framework had already warned prices were heading up

This is not the first price increase buyers have faced. Back in May, Framework warned that its stockpile of cheaper SSD inventory from 2025 was nearly exhausted, forcing storage prices higher as newer, more expensive stock arrived. DDR5 pricing was more stable at the time, although the 8GB module still increased after Framework sold through its lower-cost batch.

All that said, not every component is getting more expensive. Framework has reduced prices on 48GB DDR5 modules, SN850X 8TB SSDs, and SN7100 1TB drives, while increasing prices on 16GB DDR5, SN850X 1TB, and SN7100 4TB options. Existing preorders keep lower pricing when costs rise and receive automatic reductions when prices fall.