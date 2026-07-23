Framework Desktop packs Ryzen AI Max, up to 192GB of RAM, and local AI into a mini PC

Framework has built a reputation for shipping things other PC makers won’t even attempt, and its latest teaser keeps that streak alive. At AMD’s Advancing AI event, the company previewed a new version of its Framework Desktop, and this one is clearly built with one goal in mind: running large AI models locally on your computer. If you have been eyeing a way to run local AI, this could be the machine to watch.

So what’s actually new here?

The PC packs a Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 chip, which brings 16 full Zen 5 cores and a boost clock of 5.2 GHz. Paired with it is the Radeon 8065S, AMD’s fastest integrated graphics chip yet, with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units running at 3 GHz. Even without a dedicated GPU, this combo should handle AAA games at 1080p just fine.

Today at AMD’s Advancing AI event, we’re previewing the first (as far as we know) 192GB system with AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ PRO 495. This lets you run models like DeepSeek-V4-Flash at Q8 on a single box, with room to spare for context length. pic.twitter.com/H7LXpZ0rnQ — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) July 22, 2026

But the real headline feature is the massive 192GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Framework says this much memory should let you run hefty models like DeepSeek V4 Flash locally, with room left over for context length. There’s also an open-ended PCIe x4 slot for bigger cards. For software, you can get Windows or a pre-built with Linux already installed.

If that wasn’t enough, Framework showed off a proof of concept where two of these desktops were connected using 50GbE networking cards. Doing this pools together 384GB of memory across both machines, which is wild for something this compact.

How much will this cost you?

Framework has warned that 192GB of RAM won’t be cheap, and it will mark a big jump over current pricing. For context, the existing 128GB version with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 costs $3,449 today, up from just $1,999 when it first launched back in February 2025, thanks to the rising RAM and storage costs.

Given how RAM prices keep climbing, don’t be shocked if this new 192GB model crosses the $4,500 mark. Framework hasn’t shared official pricing or a release date yet, so for now, this remains a very tempting preview. If history is any indication, the wait might be worth it, even if your wallet feels it first.