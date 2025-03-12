There’s no doubt that the graphics on the best PS5 and Xbox Series X games are impressive. Even the Switch has a few games that look amazing despite being far weaker than its competitors. However, no system can hold a candle to what a top-of-the-line PC can do. Most of the best PC games are also available on consoles, but the reason we choose to play them on our rigs is because we can push both the frame rates and visuals to levels no console can match. Frame rates are obviously important, but when you want to show off your games, or maybe just bask in the ultra-realistic worlds set to the highest possible fidelity, there are a few games that are worth cranking up to max. From open-world games and RPGs to horror and simulators, these are the PC games with the best graphics to show off your rig’s power.
The newest games will always outclass the older ones, so keep an eye out for the big upcoming PC games to know what the next graphical powerhouse will be.