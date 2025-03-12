 Skip to main content
The PC games with the best graphics

By
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s no doubt that the graphics on the best PS5 and Xbox Series X games are impressive. Even the Switch has a few games that look amazing despite being far weaker than its competitors. However, no system can hold a candle to what a top-of-the-line PC can do. Most of the best PC games are also available on consoles, but the reason we choose to play them on our rigs is because we can push both the frame rates and visuals to levels no console can match. Frame rates are obviously important, but when you want to show off your games, or maybe just bask in the ultra-realistic worlds set to the highest possible fidelity, there are a few games that are worth cranking up to max. From open-world games and RPGs to horror and simulators, these are the PC games with the best graphics to show off your rig’s power.

The newest games will always outclass the older ones, so keep an eye out for the big upcoming PC games to know what the next graphical powerhouse will be.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077
82%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
CD Projekt RED
Publisher
CD Projekt
Release
December 10, 2020
There was already a night and day difference between Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen hardware and PCs at release, but the game’s stability and visuals have only gotten sharper in the years since release. Besides the game being better optimized, our newer graphics cards and enhanced lighting, ray tracing, and textures have made this one of the few games that looks better today than it did at launch. Seeing the game at the highest settings with all the bells and whistles almost looks photorealistic at points. The neon lights bouncing off the wet streets and expressive character models with tech implants feels like a window into a possible future. Add in some visual mods and Cyberpunk 2077 is in the running for the best-looking game ever made.
Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Reveal — 48-minute walkthrough
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
90%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy Studios, Nixxes Software
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
January 19, 2024
It isn’t often that PC gamers feel jealous of console owners for a game’s graphics, but the one exception has always been Naughty Dog games. This studio must have access to some arcane magic to make games look as good as they do on consoles, starting with The Last of Us somehow running on the PS3. The Last of Us Part 2 was another technical marvel on PS4, and thankfully, we PC players could get our hands on it and really crank up the settings with The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered. The port’s initial launch was rough, but it wasn’t long before it was fixed and up to the level we hoped. The game can now run at 4K with an uncapped frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, DLSS and FSR, and better texture quality and shadows than the original.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II
87%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Remedy Entertainment
Publisher
Epic Games Publishing
Release
October 27, 2023
Despite coming from a relatively small team, Alan Wake 2 has the graphical chops of a AAA powerhouse. This horror game is oozing with atmosphere with 4K capabilities, path tracing, DLSS, and incredible HDR, among other bells and whistles. As important as feeling immersed in the dark and creepy locations is for a horror game, it is also especially important for this game to look as good as possible due to how often it blends live-action footage with gameplay. If the game didn’t look as realistic as it does, the shift to and from (and occasional blending) or real footage with the in-game models would be a massive distraction. Instead, it just showcases how good the game looks.
Alan Wake 2 – Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2021

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong
90%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Game Science
Publisher
Game Science
Release
August 20, 2024
Black Myth: Wukong came out of nowhere as the first big project from Chinese developer Game Science. This game is a shining example of just how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is in the right hands. The environments look ripped right out of reality thanks to the nanite virtualized geometry system that can render even the smallest of details in crisp detail in real time. Add in the impressive illumination system, ray tracing, and HDR and you have a game that looks as slick as it feels to play.
Black Myth: Wu Kong - 13 Minutes Official Gameplay Trailer

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
77%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Ninja Theory
Publisher
Xbox Game Studios
Release
May 21, 2024
Say what you will about the gameplay of Hellblade 2, but no one can deny that this game pushes visual fidelity to the limits. No other game is so confident in its facial detail as this. So often, the game pulls the camera within inches of Senua’s face so you can see every bead of sweat, muscle twitch, and discreet expression. But it isn’t just the details where Hellblade 2 shines. Even though you’re mostly on a set track, the vistas you are treated to are awe-inspiring. It can’t replace actually visiting a place like Iceland, but it might be the next best thing. It is just up to you to decide if the lack of gameplay is worth the visual treat.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – The Game Awards 2019 – Announce Trailer (In-Engine)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
71%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Asobo Studio
Publisher
Xbox Game Studios
Release
November 19, 2024
Simulator games, as long as they’re not the ones made as a joke, have to push graphics to sell the, well, simulation. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 follows up a game that already felt impossible by once again building the entire planet at a visual level that will take your breath away. Sunsets, storms, cities, mountains, everything looks as real and majestic as could be as you soar through the air in any number of aircraft. And those planes are equally impressive in detail for you aviation nuts out there. We normally say games can’t replace the real experience, but considering how few of us will actually get to pilot a plane, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the better option in this case.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Announce Trailer - 4K

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
89%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
August 20, 2021
In terms of landscapes and skyboxes, Ghost of Tsushima might be the most beautiful game ever made. Sure, the character models aren’t going to blow you away, but the visual of Jin riding through a lush field of tall grass below crimson leaves and a storm brewing in the distance more than makes up for it. This was another PS4 game that was unleashed on PC thanks to unlocked frame rates, ultra-wide support, DLSS, DLAA, and more. We don’t think any game will have a more visually appealing world until Ghost of Yotei comes out.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Features Trailer | PC Games

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport
80%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Racing, Simulator, Sport
Developer
Turn 10 Studios
Publisher
Xbox Game Studios
Release
October 10, 2023
Besides simulators, racing games also have the reputation of pushing graphics. Forza Motorsport is no exception and is still more impressive than some newer games. Car lovers especially will appreciate the intense level of detail given to each and every car, inside and out. Things look even better in motion as you race through words so rich that you feel a little bad that you can’t appreciate them at such high speeds. Bust out a racing wheel and you could fool yourself that you’re really behind the wheel of any of these expensive supercars.
Forza Motorsport - Official Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

