 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ghost of Yotei: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
A samurai stares at a mountain.
Sucker Punch Productions

Ghost of Tsushima was an outstanding game to end the PS4 generation with. Sucker Punch chose to pivot to a new IP far divorced from its past Infamous or Sly Cooper games and focus on a more grounded and historically influenced game about the Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima. Naturally, we all expected a continuation of the story since that was just one small component of that conflict. Indeed we will get another entry, but not in the way we all expected. Ghost of Yotei has been revealed and is making some big changes, but also holding true to what Sucker Punch believes to be the core of the series. Let’s follow the wind together to find out all we can about this upcoming PS5 game.

Release date window

The main character in Ghost of Yotei faces off with a wolf.
Sucker Punch

For now, all we know is that Ghost of Yotei is expected to come out at some point in 2025. Considering the game has no specific window, we would predict this means it is likely coming in the second half of the year and likely be PlayStation’s big fall or winter release. Once we know more, we will update you.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Protagonist on horseback looks out at a large mountain.
Sucker Punch

This almost goes without saying, but Ghost of Yotei will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. At least, it will be at launch. As we know, PlayStation has gotten into a regular rhythm of releasing even its premier single-player games on PC a year or more after its console release. While we expect this to be true for Ghost of Yotei, nothing is certain until PlayStation officially confirms it, but it should be fairly safe to assume this game will come to PC at some point after that one-year mark.

Related

Trailers

Our only trailer for Ghost of Yotei so far is the announcement trailer that was the big surprise finisher for the September 2024 State of Play.

The trailer instantly sets the tone with black-and-white imagery of the new landscape and a voice-over establishing saying, “We are beyond the edge of Japan,” and reveals the new setting of Mount Yotei, 1603. From here, we are introduced to our new protagonist riding through vibrant and vast vistas even more beautiful than the first game’s. The trailer’s climax reveals that our new hero is, in fact, a woman as she stands off with a wolf. Lowering her blades, the two look to the horizon as a familiar gust of wind pushes them onward.

An accompanying PlayStation Blog post revealed that our new Ghost is named Atsu, but holds any additional plot details secret for now except for the fact that it will be an original story. Being over 300 years since the events of the first game, it isn’t likely that Mongols will return as the main antagonists and instead the story will feature a new threat.

Gameplay

Enemies facing off in Ghost of Yotei.
Sucker Punch

There were bits and pieces of what looked like gameplay in the trailer, though it can be tough to tell since we expect the game to remain very light on HUD elements like the first game. However, we know that riding horses and exploring a range of environments, from sunny fields to snowy mountains, will be back and more detailed than before.

Duels also appear to be back, but we don’t see any actual combat, traversal, or stealth just yet. Those mechanics are not only expected but likely improved and expanded upon. The blog post only vaguely suggests that Ghost of Yotei will “introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons.” A few of those weapons we do get a glimpse of, such as a rifle and kusarigama.

Preorder

We can’t preorder Ghost of Yotei just yet. Once the game has a firm release date, we will update you on all your preorder options, so stay tuned.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Sony fixes PS5 bug that was breaking Final Fantasy 16
Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.

Sony has released a fix to a recent firmware update that reportedly caused games like Final Fantasy 16 to experience intense graphical glitches and other issues. Publisher Square Enix confirmed on the official Final Fantasy 16 X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday that there is now a small update for PlayStation 5 players to install.

"In response to the crashes and graphical bugs that were occurring on the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy 16, [Sony Interactive Entertainment has]released a new system update. Please try downloading and installing this update," the post reads. It added that it'll continue to look into the problems along with SIE.

Read more
PlayStation’s 30th anniversary PS5 collection is pure nostalgia
A PlayStation 30th anniversary DualsSense, PlayStation 5 Slim, and disc drive displayed in front of a white background.

PlayStation already announced that it's planning a variety of releases and other surprises for its 30th anniversary, and on Thursday, it revealed a collection of special-edition consoles and accessories that bring back a flood of memories.

The company is selling two bundles: a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with a 1TB solid-state drive and a PlayStation 5 Pro with a 2TB solid-state drive and some extra goodies, like a DualSense Edge and controller charging station. The disc drive is still sold separately, although you do get a vertical stand this time. Both bundles come with a cable connector, four cable ties in PlayStation face button shapes, a sticker, a poster, and a PlayStation Paperclip. You can also get the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers separately, along with a PlayStation Portal.

Read more
Skate: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
A skateboarder approaching a ramp.

It's been over 10 years since we got the last game in the hit Skate series, and ever since, fans of the series have been asking when EA will finally return to this unique take on the skateboarding genre. First announced in 2020, we're still waiting to get back on our boards in this reboot of the franchise simply called Skate. That wait is almost over, and we have a good deal of information about this upcoming game. Lace up your shoes and put on a helmet as we grind through all the information we have about Skate.
Release date window
 

Skate is officially set to receive an early access launch sometime in 2025, though we don't have a firm date from EA just yet. That's all the details shared as of now, so we don't yet know how long the game will be in early access before it formally launches.
Platforms

Read more