Ghost of Yotei: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ghost of Tsushima was an outstanding game to end the PS4 generation with. Sucker Punch chose to pivot to a new IP far divorced from its past Infamous or Sly Cooper games and focus on a more grounded and historically influenced game about the Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima. Naturally, we all expected a continuation of the story since that was just one small component of that conflict. Indeed we will get another entry, but not in the way we all expected. Ghost of Yotei has been revealed and is making some big changes, but also holding true to what Sucker Punch believes to be the core of the series. Let’s follow the wind together to find out all we can about this upcoming PS5 game.

Release date window

For now, all we know is that Ghost of Yotei is expected to come out at some point in 2025. Considering the game has no specific window, we would predict this means it is likely coming in the second half of the year and likely be PlayStation’s big fall or winter release. Once we know more, we will update you.

Platforms

This almost goes without saying, but Ghost of Yotei will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. At least, it will be at launch. As we know, PlayStation has gotten into a regular rhythm of releasing even its premier single-player games on PC a year or more after its console release. While we expect this to be true for Ghost of Yotei, nothing is certain until PlayStation officially confirms it, but it should be fairly safe to assume this game will come to PC at some point after that one-year mark.

Trailers

Our only trailer for Ghost of Yotei so far is the announcement trailer that was the big surprise finisher for the September 2024 State of Play.

The trailer instantly sets the tone with black-and-white imagery of the new landscape and a voice-over establishing saying, “We are beyond the edge of Japan,” and reveals the new setting of Mount Yotei, 1603. From here, we are introduced to our new protagonist riding through vibrant and vast vistas even more beautiful than the first game’s. The trailer’s climax reveals that our new hero is, in fact, a woman as she stands off with a wolf. Lowering her blades, the two look to the horizon as a familiar gust of wind pushes them onward.

An accompanying PlayStation Blog post revealed that our new Ghost is named Atsu, but holds any additional plot details secret for now except for the fact that it will be an original story. Being over 300 years since the events of the first game, it isn’t likely that Mongols will return as the main antagonists and instead the story will feature a new threat.

Gameplay

There were bits and pieces of what looked like gameplay in the trailer, though it can be tough to tell since we expect the game to remain very light on HUD elements like the first game. However, we know that riding horses and exploring a range of environments, from sunny fields to snowy mountains, will be back and more detailed than before.

Duels also appear to be back, but we don’t see any actual combat, traversal, or stealth just yet. Those mechanics are not only expected but likely improved and expanded upon. The blog post only vaguely suggests that Ghost of Yotei will “introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons.” A few of those weapons we do get a glimpse of, such as a rifle and kusarigama.

Preorder

We can’t preorder Ghost of Yotei just yet. Once the game has a firm release date, we will update you on all your preorder options, so stay tuned.