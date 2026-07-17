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Sega’s Virtua Fighter Crossroads is coming to Nvidia’s wild new RTX Spark PCs

Virtua Fighter Crossroads will help showcase gaming on Nvidia’s new RTX Spark platform

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Nvidia’s new RTX Spark platform has landed one of its first major games. Sega has confirmed that Virtua Fighter Crossroads will run on RTX Spark-powered laptops and compact desktop PCs when the game arrives in 2027. More Sega titles are also heading to the platform, although neither company has named them yet.

The announcement also marks more than 30 years of collaboration between Nvidia and Sega, a relationship that began when Nvidia’s NV1 graphics chip helped bring the original Virtua Fighter to PC. Sega later helped keep the young chipmaker alive by turning a $5 million payment into an investment when Nvidia was close to running out of money.

What exactly is RTX Spark?

RTX Spark is Nvidia’s new chip for slim Windows laptops and compact desktop PCs, which the brand unveiled at Computex 2026. It combines a 20-core Grace CPU, a Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 6,144 CUDA cores, and as much as 128GB of unified memory.

RTX Spark was built mainly for agentic AI and creative work, but Nvidia also showed at Computex that it can handle games. Its built-in GPU is expected to perform around the level of a laptop RTX 5070 and supports ray tracing, DLSS, Reflex, and G-Sync. We will have to wait for independent testing to see how it performs in practice, as RTX Spark systems have not reached the market yet.

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Virtua Fighter Crossroads should be a useful early showcase. Fighting games depend on stable frame rates, low input delay, and consistent frame pacing, so RTX Spark will need to deliver more than impressive specifications on paper.

Will the game run natively?

RTX Spark uses an Arm-based processor, while most Windows games are still built for x86 chips. Nvidia and Sega have not explained whether Virtua Fighter Crossroads will get a native Arm64 version or rely on Windows’ translation layer.

A native release would likely deliver better performance and lower latency, which matters a lot in a fighting game. Until Nvidia or Sega shares more details, it is hard to know how well Crossroads will represent gaming on RTX Spark. The first RTX Spark systems are expected this fall from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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