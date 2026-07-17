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Lenovo’s new gaming laptop is the first to feature a 240Hz inkjet-printed OLED display

TCL’s inkjet-printed OLED technology finally reaches a commercial laptop through Lenovo

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Computer, Electronics, Laptop
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TCL has spent years saying inkjet-printed OLED could improve image quality, efficiency, lifespan, and manufacturing costs. Back in 2024, the company was still showing prototype laptop panels and promising a “comprehensive breakthrough” once the technology was ready for commercial products.

Two years later, it has finally arrived in a gaming laptop. Lenovo’s new Legion R9000P uses a 16-inch panel that TCL CSOT describes as the world’s first inkjet-printed OLED display integrated into a laptop.

What makes inkjet-printed OLED different?

Traditional OLED manufacturing deposits light-emitting material inside expensive vacuum equipment using highly precise metal masks. Inkjet printing places the organic material directly onto the panel in controlled patterns, much like a printer laying ink onto paper.

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TCL says the process is simpler, wastes less material, and could make OLED panels cheaper to manufacture at scale. Earlier company estimates claimed a 20% reduction in total cost, better light efficiency, and a longer material lifespan.

Computer, Electronics, Laptop
Lenovo Legion R9000P 2025 Lenovo

The Legion’s panel has a 240Hz refresh rate and covers more than 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Its standard RGB stripe layout should produce sharper text and reduce the colored edges sometimes visible around letters on OLED screens using triangular subpixel arrangements.

What hardware could Lenovo put behind it?

Lenovo has not revealed the laptop’s processor, graphics card, pricing, or release date. Previous R9000P models suggest it will sit somewhere between the upper mid-range and premium gaming segments. The 2024 version paired a Ryzen 9 7945HX with an RTX 4060, while the 2025 Ultimate Edition offered a Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and RTX 5080.

An RTX 5080 alongside a current AMD or Intel processor is possible if Lenovo wants to give the new display a flagship debut. R9000P models are commonly sold internationally under the Legion Pro 5 family, though Lenovo has not confirmed any global plans yet.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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