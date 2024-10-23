 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OLED monitors are about to get a ‘comprehensive breakthrough’ in image quality

By
A color splash on the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

TCL is best known for making TVs, but the company is eyeing a slot among the best gaming monitors with its new OLED tech. During the Omdia Korea Display Conference, the company highlighted “comprehensive breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption, and lifespan” for OLED monitors and laptops utilizing its new inkjet-printed OLED displays, as reported by FlatPanelsHD.

Inkjet-printed OLED, or IJP OLED, sounds a little ridiculous, but it’s tech we’ve known about for close to a year. Current OLED production is problematic, according to OLED-Info, with deposits of the organic commands used for OLED displays introducing contaminants into the panel. This reduces the yield, but according to TCL, its new IJP OLED process can lead to not only higher yields, but also improvements in image quality.

Recommended Videos

“The technology also boasts lower power consumption, with materials efficiency doubled, a 50% reduction in light loss due to internal reflection, and a 1.5 times improvement in light output efficiency. Lifespan has also been significantly enhanced, with an aperture ratio three times larger and material lifespan improved tenfold,” reads TCL’s press release. “IJP OLED delivers cost competitiveness, with a 20% reduction in total cost.”

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

That all sounds like good news. We’ve heard about the low brightness of OLED monitors like the LG UltraGear OLED 27 and concerns about burn-in with displays like the Sony InZone M10S. It’s important to remember, however, that this tech isn’t available in a shipping product yet, and TCL’s rosy estimates likely won’t translate fully to a proper OLED monitor or laptop.

A laptop with TCL's new IJP OLED display.
TCL

The company has some prototypes already, however. In particular, it has the TCL CSOT 14-inch 2.8K Hybrid OLED display, which you can see above. According to the company, it has a 2.8K resolution, 99% coverage of DCI-P3, and a refresh rate from 30Hz up to 120Hz. There are already half a dozen laptops a display like this could slot into, such as the Asus Zenbook S 14.

TCL says these are the applications it’s targeting with its new IJP OLED tech. It says “medium-sized display applications” will see it first, including in monitors, laptops, and other specialized products such as medical displays. Earlier this year, the company demoed a 65-inch rollable 8K TV sporting the same tech.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Samsung’s anticipated new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors start at $900
Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung didn't have a presence at Computex 2024, but it did reveal some juicy new details on its highly anticipated new OLED gaming monitors to align with the event.

After originally being showcased at CES in January, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) will finally be available for order starting today, meaning we now have the official pricing for them as well. The Odyssey OLED G8 will sell for $1,300, while the smaller Odyssey G6 will cost $900. As a bonus, Samsung is offering up to a $300 Samsung credit on a future purchase when you order one of these models.

Read more
Acer is finally back in the gaming monitor fight
The Acer Predator X27 F3 sitting on a table.

Acer just announced three new OLED gaming monitors at Computex 2024, which isn't too surprising. Event after event, we see a range of new Predator monitors packing a recent panel, but for a price that just isn't competitive with the rest of the market. Pricing isn't changing, but one of Acer's new monitors might get it back to the legendary status is once held.

Let's back up. Several years back, Acer was at the top of the gaming monitor stack. Its Predator X34 was one of the best gaming monitors you could buy, packing the coveted 21:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate. It occupied a similar space in the market that the Alienware 34 QD-OLED does now. It was early on the scene, and it rode that wave for several years.

Read more
Acer has 3 new OLED gaming monitors, including one with a 480Hz refresh rate
The Acer Predator X34 X5 monitor over a light blue background.

Acer just opened up its metaphorical bag of goodies at Computex 2024, and a whole lot of monitors fell right out. There's a lot to sink your teeth into, but we've got our eyes on the OLED models -- one of them more than the others.

The Predator X27 F3 combines a WQHD OLED display with a 480Hz refresh rate, coming close to the best of both worlds for gamers. You won't have to choose between crisp visuals and high refresh rates here. However, its price is high enough to make your eyes water just as much as the lightning-fast gameplay might.

Read more