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Roblox’s AI Build tool wants to make game development as easy as texting

Just describe your idea, and Roblox's AI will help turn it into a playable game.

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Roblox is turning 20 soon, and it’s marking the occasion with a new way to make games without writing a single line of code. The platform’s whole pitch has always been that anyone can be a creator, not just professional studios. Now, with millions of daily users, Roblox is finally bringing that power straight to your tablets and phones.

What exactly is Build?

Roblox is rolling out Build, a mobile-first creation tab baked right into the Roblox app. The idea is simple. You can simply type the game or character you want to create, and Build generates a working starting point you can playtest, tweak, and share with friends.

For 20 years, Roblox has been on a mission to remove limits on what gaming is – and what it can be.
Today, we’re introducing Build – a new way for anyone to create a game on Roblox from their phone. And we’re expanding AI-powered tools for developers of every level.
We’re doing…

— David Baszucki (@DavidBaszucki) July 16, 2026

Build isn’t a standalone toy either. It runs on the same backend as Roblox Studio, so you can start a project on your phone and pick it up later in Studio, or vice versa. Under the hood, a mix of open-source and Roblox’s own AI models handles the heavy lifting, from gameplay mechanics and characters to sound and visual style.

Roblox build feature
Roblox

Roblox is also rolling out a batch of new AI tools for its more serious creators. There’s a playtesting agent that finds bugs before real players encounter them, an analytics agent you can just ask questions in plain English, and an experiment agent that suggests tweaks to boost engagement and retention.

When can you try it?

The Build feature will enter public alpha starting July 28, beginning with users in New Zealand before expanding to more regions. During this alpha phase, Build will be open to age-checked users 9 and up, though published games still need to clear Roblox’s usual safety review before reaching a wider, 16-plus audience.

Roblox on iPad.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Roblox said that easier creation doesn’t mean lower standards. Games made with Build get ranked by the same retention-based discovery system as everything else on the platform, so there’s no shortcut to the homepage just because AI helped build it.

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A basic version of Build will be free, with paid options for creators who want more features. Two decades after “you make the game” became Roblox’s pitch, it is now making that promise feel a lot more real.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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