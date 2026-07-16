As Sony closes the door on PS3 games, RPCS3 has preserved thousands on PC

Sony is preparing to close the PlayStation Store on PS3, ending new purchases globally by July 2027. Less than two weeks after that announcement, the team behind RPCS3 revealed a very different milestone.

The open-source PS3 emulator now lists 75% of the console’s tracked library as playable on PC. That covers 2,681 of 3,559 games, and the rating means they can be completed with acceptable performance and no game-breaking glitches.

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RPCS3 didn’t present the milestone as a direct response to Sony. The timing still creates an uncomfortable contrast. While official access to older PlayStation games shrinks, a preservation project is getting more of them working on modern hardware.

75% of all PlayStation 3 games are now PLAYABLE on PC!



RPCS3 continues to be improved with new features, fixes, and optimisations, bringing it ever closer to preserving the entire PS3 library. pic.twitter.com/7HtrgPBwGc — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) July 14, 2026

How playable is playable

RPCS3 demands more than reaching a title screen before awarding its highest compatibility rating. A game must run well enough to finish without serious bugs blocking progress. Smaller visual or performance problems can remain, so nobody is promising a flawless remaster.

Another 816 games can already reach gameplay but still have issues severe enough to miss that rating. Only 62 titles remain limited to menus or basic loading.

That distinction gives the 75% figure some weight. RPCS3 hasn’t padded its numbers with thousands of games that boot for five minutes before collapsing into digital soup.

What is Sony leaving behind

Sony’s retreat extends beyond its aging PS3 storefront. It will also stop producing physical discs for all new PlayStation releases beginning in January 2028, leaving future games available only in digital formats.

The store shutdown starts earlier in selected regions, beginning in August 2026. Previously purchased content will remain downloadable after the wider July 2027 closure, although Sony hasn’t made that access permanent.

Sony tried to close the PS3 store once before. It reversed the decision after player backlash in 2021, but that five-year reprieve now has an expiration date.

What players still need

RPCS3 doesn’t include games. Players must dump their own disc or digital copies using a compatible Blu-ray drive or an original PS3. This isn’t a replacement storefront full of free downloads.

That requirement exposes the awkward limit of preservation once official sales end. Emulation can keep old software working, but players still need a legitimate copy in the first place.

Anyone building a legal digital PS3 collection should finish before purchases close in their region. RPCS3 may keep those games running afterward, but it can’t sell anyone the copies they missed.