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PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale starts July 15 with up to 75% off hundreds of games

Clair Obscur Expedition 33, God of War Ragnarök, and Space Marine 2 are confirmed for PlayStation’s Summer Sale

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Sony has announced that the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale will begin on July 15, bringing discounts of up to 75% across hundreds of PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 games. Add-ons, expansion packs, and special editions will also be included.

The full list of prices will appear once the sale goes live, but Sony has already confirmed plenty of major games for the promotion. The early lineup covers recent releases, PlayStation exclusives, and several older titles that may be worth revisiting at a lower price.

Some of PlayStation’s biggest games are included

The confirmed list includes Astro Bot, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Battlefield 6, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring Nightreign, Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, and Hollow Knight Silksong.

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Sony Interactive Entertainment

Other notable games include Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Mafia The Old Country, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Monster Hunter Wilds, Red Dead Redemption 2, Stellar Blade, Street Fighter 6, and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.

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Sony will refresh the sale on July 27, replacing some offers with new discounts. The promotion ends on August 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, BST, and JST, although certain deals may disappear earlier. Players should check the individual store listing before making a purchase.

Digital sales are about to matter a lot more

Sony’s plan to stop releasing new PlayStation games on physical discs from January 2028 gives promotions like this a little more significance. Players can currently compare PlayStation Store prices against discounts from Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers. Used discs offer another way to save money, especially after a game has been available for a few months.

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Much of that choice disappears once new discs go away. Sony will have greater control over where games are sold, how often they are discounted, and how long those discounts last. Steam has shown that a digital-only market can work when the sales are frequent, and the prices are worth waiting for. It remains to be seen if PlayStation will eventually offer the same kind of value.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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