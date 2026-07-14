I found three Back-to-School gaming accessory deals I’d actually spend my money on

Back-to-School sales are everywhere right now, but gaming accessories are one category where it’s surprisingly easy to end up with outdated gear that only looks like a bargain. A real deal isn’t just about a lower price, but it also needs to be a product that’s still genuinely worth buying. After digging through this year’s discounts, I kept coming back to the same three products. Whether it’s a lightweight esports mouse, a comfortable wireless headset, or a controller that turns a phone into a handheld console, these are the accessories I’d actually recommend picking up while they’re on sale.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 SE

Pros Ultra-lightweight 60g design

Outstanding HERO 2 sensor performance

LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches feel crisp and responsive

Up to 88 hours of battery life Cons Still a premium-priced mouse, even on sale

Right-handed shape won't suit everyone

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The Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 SE is currently available for just $99.99, down from its regular $139.99, making this one of the best prices we’ve seen on Logitech’s flagship esports mouse. If competitive gaming is a priority, this is the mouse I’d buy without thinking twice.

What makes it special isn’t flashy RGB lighting or dozens of programmable buttons. Instead, Logitech has focused on the things that actually matter: a featherlight 60-gram body, its flagship HERO 2 sensor, and LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches that combine the speed of optical switches with the satisfying click of mechanical ones. Add in up to 88 hours of battery life, and charging quickly becomes an afterthought.

If games like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, or Apex Legends are how downtime is spent after classes, the Superlight 2 SE is an investment that’s easy to justify. It’s also shipped and sold by Amazon, which adds a little extra peace of mind when spending $100 on a gaming mouse.

Sony INZONE H5

Pros Lightweight 260g design for long sessions

AI-powered noise-reducing microphone

Supports both 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm wired audio

Up to 28 hours of battery life Cons No active noise cancellation

Sound tuning is more balanced than bass-heavy

Gaming headsets often force a choice between comfort and sound quality. The Sony INZONE H5 strikes a nice balance between both, and now that the INZONE H6 Air are here, the current Back-to-School discount on the H5 is one of the headset deals I’d be happiest recommending. The Sony INZONE H5 has dropped to $128, down from its usual $179.99, making it an excellent time to pick up one of Sony’s most comfortable wireless gaming headsets.

Weighing just 260 grams, it’s comfortable enough to wear through long gaming sessions, online classes, or back-to-back Discord calls without becoming tiring. The AI-powered microphone does a great job isolating the user’s voice, which is especially useful in dorm rooms or shared apartments where background noise is almost unavoidable. Add up to 28 hours of battery life and a 3.5mm cable for wired use, and it’s a headset that’s built for everyday practicality as much as gaming.

I’d happily spend a little more on the INZONE H5 over many cheaper alternatives because it feels like a headset that can pull double duty. It works just as well for late-night gaming as it does for lectures, meetings, movies, or simply listening to music between classes.

GameSir G8 Plus

Pros Hall Effect sticks and triggers help reduce stick drift

Comfortable full-sized grips

Works with Android, iPhone, tablets, and Nintendo Switch

Excellent for cloud gaming and remote play Cons Too large for most pockets

No USB pass-through charging while playing

Mobile gaming accessories flood every major sale, but very few stand out. The GameSir G8 Plus is one of the exceptions. Now available for just $59.99 during the Back-to-School sale, down from its usual $79.99 price, the GameSir G8 Plus is one of the best-value mobile gaming controller deals available right now.

The biggest reason is its Hall Effect sticks and triggers. Unlike traditional analog sticks that rely on physical contact, Hall Effect sensors use magnets to detect movement, significantly reducing the chances of stick drift developing over time. Pair that with comfortable console-style grips and wide compatibility across Android phones, iPhones, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch, and the G8 Plus delivers a far better experience than most compact mobile controllers.

If cloud gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even mobile games like Genshin Impact are part of the daily routine, this controller instantly makes those sessions feel more like playing on a dedicated handheld. Mobile controllers don’t usually impress me, but the G8 Plus is one of the few I’d actually recommend buying instead of settling for a cheaper alternative.