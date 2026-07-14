Xbox may be about to test a surprisingly clever way to digitize game discs

Microsoft may be preparing to bring Positron to Xbox Insiders as early as next week. The company hasn’t announced the feature or confirmed when players might see it, but a delayed Insider build has given the rumor somewhere to land.

Xbox Insider lead Brad Rossetti teased that the postponed update would be worth the wait. Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden then suggested Positron may be involved. Corden had previously reported the codename after references to the project appeared in Xbox software.

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It’s a credible hint, but it’s still only a hint. Microsoft has reportedly tested the feature internally, while its arrival in the delayed update remains speculation.

How could Xbox turn a disc into a digital game

Players would insert a compatible Xbox One or Series X disc while signed into a Microsoft account. Installing and launching it would create a digital license linked to that particular copy.

The game would then behave more like one bought through the Xbox store. With the right Game Pass subscription, supported titles could become available through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Play Anywhere games could also work on compatible PCs and handhelds.

Multi-disc games and copies bundled with consoles are expected to qualify. That could make Positron useful for collections that have spent years trapped beside a single console.

What happens when someone sells the disc

The clever bit is that registering a game reportedly wouldn’t claim it forever. Its digital license would follow the disc when another person inserts it using a different Microsoft account.

That would let owners sell or lend physical games without accidentally creating permanent digital duplicates. The previous account would lose access, and the new holder would gain it. Meanwhile, the disc would continue working normally.

Microsoft would effectively turn the physical copy into a transferable key. You’d keep the freedom to pass it along while gaining some of the conveniences usually reserved for digital purchases.

Which Xbox discs could be left behind

Positron wouldn’t cover everything. Original Xbox and Xbox 360 discs reportedly won’t qualify, even when their games already work through backward compatibility.

Some Xbox One releases could also miss out because older copies may lack the identifying feature Microsoft needs to track them. That keeps Positron from becoming a complete preservation solution.

It could still give newer physical collections a path onto future Xbox hardware without forcing owners to buy their games again. The delayed Insider update may tell us whether Microsoft is ready to test that idea outside its own walls.